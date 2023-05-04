Jatheon Technologies Adds OCR Feature to Jatheon Cloud

Jatheon Cloud OCR

Jatheon Technologies updated their flagship AWS-based cloud platform, Jatheon Cloud, with the OCR feature.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jatheon Technologies, a tech company specializing in long-term archiving and search of electronic records for compliance, ediscovery and open data requests, updated their flagship AWS-based cloud platform, Jatheon Cloud, with the OCR feature.

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) is a technology used to convert scanned images or PDF files containing text into machine-readable text. This update will allow Jatheon Cloud users to search through scanned images and PDF attachments and save time on manually inspecting files.

The product already has a complete search and extraction feature set, as well as features required in litigation management, such as legal hold, audit trail, fuzzy and proximity search, cases, and redaction. The OCR feature uses algorithms and machine learning to recognize and interpret characters from scanned images, documents, and photographs. The resulting digital text can then be searched and located, which is crucial in legal proceedings because the necessary information often resides in attachments. The OCR feature is available to all Jatheon Cloud customers free of charge.

Jelena Popovic, the Product Owner for Jatheon Cloud, shared this statement: “This is an exciting milestone for our team, as we continue our commitment to continuous development and delivering innovative solutions that meet our users' evolving needs. We recognize that many of our customers have been requesting OCR functionality to improve their document search capabilities and streamline their workflows. By incorporating OCR technology, we are innovating and providing even more value to our customers, while staying ahead of the competition. I am confident that this feature will be a game-changer for our users.”

ABOUT JATHEON

Jatheon Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 to empower companies in their efforts to ensure email compliance and facilitate eDiscovery.

Today, Jatheon is a leader in the archiving industry, with 11+ billion processed messages and unique cloud and on-premise archiving solutions. The company continues to raise the bar throughout the industry with the latest enterprise-grade cCore archiving appliances, and best-in class tech support. In 2017, Jatheon designed Jatheon CTRL ‒ a social media, mobile and IM archiving add-on that integrates with the company’s proprietary email archiving software. In 2018, the company launched Jatheon Cloud – the next-generation cloud email archiving solution. In 2019, Jatheon launched Jatheon Archive, an email archiving and management mobile app that supports both Jatheon cCore and Jatheon Cloud. In 2021, the company released social media and IM features for Jatheon Cloud, and in 2022, Jatheon was included in Gartner’s MQ for Enterprise Information Archiving. Jatheon continues to be included in all major industry reports and has an average aggregated score of 4.8 on all major software review platforms.

It remains Jatheon’s mission to ensure security and bring peace of mind to businesses and organizations in regulated industries.. The company is headquartered in Toronto, but serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.