Ace Cloud Wins at CPA Practice Advisor Readers’ Choice Awards Twice in a Row

CPA Practice Advisor Readers’ Choice Awards

Ace Cloud is declared “Best Outsourced Technology Provider” by CPA Practice Advisors Readers’ Choice Awards 2023, for the second year consecutively.

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Cloud, a leading global provider of cloud and security services, once again, bagged an award consecutively for the second year in the CPA Practice Advisor Readers’ Choice survey 2023. Ace Cloud was declared the winner in the Outsourced Technology Provider category. In a neck-to-neck contest, the provider also received the 1st runner-up place for Best ASP/Hosted Solution Provider.

Ace Cloud is proud to be recognized for its consistent customer-centric, innovative, and futuristic approach to IT solutions. The team is excited to outdo themselves in the coming years.

“We are extremely proud of ourselves for this achievement. This will boost our tireless efforts towards delivering seamless application hosting, cloud, and security services to accounting professionals,” said Mr. Vinay Chhabra - Managing Director and CEO of Ace Cloud.

Mrs. Sangeeta Chhabra, Executive Director at Ace Cloud, commented, “Winning this award for the second time consequently exemplifies our strive to deliver the highest quality of services to our customers.”

VP Marketing of Ace Cloud, Dr. Bindu Rathore, has big plans for the future, “The singular aim is to provide comprehensive, easy-to-use cloud and security solutions to our customers across industries. To that end, we have exciting product and strategic developments in the pipeline.”

About Ace Cloud

Ace Cloud offers business-critical cloud computing solutions that provide vibrant pathways to transcend operations, foster innovation, and create value for customers. Ace Cloud has over 15+ years in creating, deploying, and scaling dynamic cloud infrastructure of high-growth enterprises and enabling real-world foundations to support their business growth. Leading organizations are harnessing Ace’s Cloud Computing, QuickBooks Hosting, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, and Managed Security Solutions to challenge the status quo, breaking their previous molds and clearing the groundwork for business success.

Website: Ace Cloud Hosting - Trusted Cloud Server Hosting Provider