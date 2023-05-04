OpenTech Alliance Announces International Business Expansion

US-Based Self Storage Technology Provider Expands to Europe

Self Storage PropTech Provider Opens London Office and Appoints Director of Operations for OpenTech Alliance Europe

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenTech Alliance, the PropTech leader in self storage, announced its expansion from its US base into Europe with the opening of a new office in the London area and the appointment of a new Director of Operations for OpenTech Alliance Europe. This move marks a significant milestone in the company's growth and underscores its commitment to providing superior service to its European customers.

The new office in the London area will serve as the headquarters for OpenTech Alliance Europe and provide a local presence for the company's growing customer base in the region. Products from OpenTech Alliance's growing line of industry-leading technology solutions, namely its cloud-based access control platform INSOMNIAC® CIA (Centralized Intelligent Access), are now available in Europe.

To lead the expansion efforts, OpenTech Alliance has appointed William Corbett as the new Director of Operations for OpenTech Alliance Europe. With extensive experience in the European self storage market, Corbett is well-positioned to help OpenTech Alliance expand its footprint in the region and provide even better service to its customers.

"We have looked for the right opportunity to grow our European footprint since we were selected by Shurgard as their exclusive access control provider," said Mike Connolly, Chairman and International President of OpenTech Alliance. "We are excited to work with our new Director of Operations to bring our industry-leading self storage solutions to even more customers in the region."

OpenTech Alliance's CIA platform is a leading self storage access control solution that helps operators streamline facility management and provide a better customer experience overall. The platform includes a variety of features, including remote system management, app-based mobile tenant access, system alerts and scheduled reports, integrations to third-party devices and more — all designed to make it easier for self storage operators to manage their facilities, operate more efficiently and grow their businesses.

"OpenTech's innovative and customer-focused approach will bring new opportunities to operators all over Europe. I'm excited to be heading up our European growth, and look forward to offering robust products and top level tech support to new markets," commented William Corbett.

With its expansion into Europe, OpenTech Alliance is primed to help self storage operators in the region take advantage of the latest self storage technologies and provide better service to their customers. OpenTech has already deployed CIA access control at 250+ self storage facilities in the European region in partnership with e-BO Enterprises, a European IT services company that provides Level I technical support for OpenTech across Europe. The company's regional presence has enabled OpenTech to provide faster and more personalized support to its self storage customers and better understand the challenges facing European operators.

To contact the company’s international office or learn more about the solutions offered in Europe, email EUSales@opentechalliance.com or visit www.opentechalliance.co.uk or www.opentechalliance.eu.