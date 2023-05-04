Alcott Global Accepted into Forbes Business Council

Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders

Being a part of Forbes Council community will undoubtedly further cement my leadership role in the supply chain industry and allow me to contribute to shaping its future.” — Radu Palamariu, Managing Director, Alcott Global

SINGAPORE, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Radu Palamariu, Managing Director, Alcott Global has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide. Alcott Global provides Executive Search and Learning Solutions for the world’s top companies in eCommerce, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and tech in transportation with offices across the globe.

Radu Palamariu was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Radu Palamariu into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Radu has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Radu will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Alcott Global will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I am thrilled to join the Forbes Council and become a part of such a valuable community of business leaders and experts. The opportunity to connect and collaborate with other Forbes Council members from various industries is incredibly valuable, and I look forward to sharing insights and best practices that will help us all grow and succeed. Being a part of this community will undoubtedly further cement my leadership role in the supply chain industry and allow me to contribute to shaping its future. Additionally, I'm excited to soon share more articles based on my book, From Source to Sold, co-authored with Knut Alicke, Partner McKinsey, which has become a bestseller, and I'm looking forward to leveraging my experience and insights to help others achieve success in their own entrepreneurial journeys.” added Radu Palamariu.

About Alcott Global

Alcott Global provides Executive Search and Learning Solutions for the world’s top companies in eCommerce, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and tech in transportation with offices around the globe. We focus our efforts at a global level, as we have projects for US, LATAM, European, Middle Eastern, and Asian markets since our global clients have different challenges in each region. We aim to become the long-term partner for our clients in attracting, retaining, and developing supply chain and logistics talent. Our latest projects, the launch of the Alcott Global Supply Chain Academy or the Supplify platform (https://getsupplify.com/) are tools enabling us to be true to our vision of connecting the Supply Chain Ecosystem and Upgrading it.

PR Contact: Claudia Marta, claudia@alcottglobal.co

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

Supply Chain Leaders Foster Collaboration