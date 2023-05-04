Ethan Putterman Launches New YouTube Channel, The Existentialist Cafe
Ethan Putterman, a renowned philosopher and author, has announced the launch of his new YouTube Channel, The Existentialist Cafe.
I'm excited to launch this YouTube channel and explore the ideas of thinkers such as Friedrich Nietzsche, Jean Paul Sartre and Albert Camus, among other luminaries of European existentialism.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethan Putterman, a renowned political philosopher and author, has announced the launch of his new YouTube channel, The Existentialist Cafe. The channel will feature conversations about some of the world's leading thinkers on topics such as the meaning of life, the power of choice, and the nature of existence. Set in a smoke-filled Parisian cafe during World War Two, it will visit core themes and concepts emblematic of major French and German thinkers on existentialism in the nineteen forties.
— Ethan Putterman
More broadly, the Existentialist Cafe will explore the ideas of some of the most influential philosophers of the past century, including Soren Kierkegaard, Friedrich Nietzsche, Jean-Paul Sartre, Simone de Beauvoir Albert Camus, and Martin Heidegger. Putterman will be joined by a variety of guests, including academics, authors, and artists, to discuss the implications of these ideas in the modern world.
"I'm excited to launch this YouTube channel and explore the life and works of Friedrich Nietzsche, Jean Paul Sartre and Albert Camus, among others" said Putterman. "Nietzsche’s ideas about morality, power, and the human condition are still relevant and can be used to help us understand our world today. The same is true of Jean-Paul Sartre and especially Albert Camus. I am excited to explore these ideas in my YouTube web series and to share them with a wider audience unfamiliar with this poorly understood philosophical tradition."
Putterman's YouTube channel will feature discussions of Camus's works, including "The Stranger," "The Plague," and "The Myth of Sisyphus," and discuss the influence of Camus on modern philosophy, literature, and culture. "Camus was a brilliant thinker and his works have had a lasting impact on philosophy and literature. I'm looking forward to discussing his ideas and their relevance today." Likewise, it will also cover a range of topics related to Simone de Beauvoir's life and work, including her groundbreaking 1949 book "The Second Sex," her relationship with Jean-Paul Sartre, and her influence on the feminist movement. Two episodes will feature interviews with scholars, activists, and other experts on Beauvoir's life and work.
A number of videos will be devoted to the short stories, plays, and novels by this amazing cadre of existentialist thinkers, such as Franz Kafka's 'Metamorphosis,' and Samuel Beckett's 'Waiting for Godot' and Tom Stoppard's 'Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead.' There will also be critical analysis of some of the early Italian films of the great Federico Fellini.
The Existentialist Cafe will be available on YouTube with the channel's first video to be released in the middle of the Summer of 2023.
About Ethan Andrew Putterman
Ethan Andrew Putterman has taught a variety of courses on concepts and constructs such as liberty, power, equality and justice in the past. Currently, he is an independent consultant and entrepreneur based in Miami, Florida. An expert on the relationship between technology and education, Ethan Putterman is the owner of TheCollegeKing.Com and AventuraTutors.Com. With nearly three decades of experience working in higher education, Putterman possesses an in-depth understanding of the liberal arts and contemporary political philosophy, especially. The author of a notable book, he is expanding his consultancy business to New York City while developing his web series.
