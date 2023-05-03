Nelly Headlines Final Night of the 2023 Illinois State Fair

ILLINOIS, May 3 - Ashanti & Ja Rule will join the Grammy Award-Winner





SPRINGFIELD, IL - Nelly to the 2023 Illinois State Fair Grandstand on Sunday, August 20. The diamond selling, multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and actor has continually raised the bar for the entertainment industry since stepping on the scene in 2000 with his distinctive vocals and larger-than-life personality. The Illinois State Fair will welcometo the 2023 Illinois State Fair Grandstand on.





In 2021, Nelly's country album Heartland made Billboard's Top Ten County Album charts. The St. Louis native is currently preparing to release Heartland Part 2 with a new single to be released soon. Joining Nelly on the Grandstand stage is Grammy-award winner artist Ashanti and Grammy-nominated rapper Ja Rule.





Ashanti is a Grammy-award winning singer/songwriter, actor, and author whose career has spanned two decades. The R&B artist has released six studio albums and has received eight Billboard Awards, a Grammy, two American Music Awards, two Soul Train Awards, and six ASACAP Awards.





Grammy-nominated artist Ja Rule's debut single Holla Holla became a hit, making it onto the Billboard Hot 100. But that was just the beginning of his successful career. Ja Rule's second studio album, Rule 3:36, featured his first crossover hit, Between You and Me, which earned Top 40 airplay and landed the R&B artist back on the Billboard Top 100.





"We are excited to welcome Nelly along with Ashanti and Ja Rule to the Illinois State Fair Grandstand stage this summer," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "The large catalog of hits from all three artists reaches music fans from multiple generations. It is a concert you are not going to want to miss."





Ticket sales for Nelly go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster . Tickets for all other announced show are on sale via Ticketmaster





Friday, August 11: Old Dominion and Special Guest to be Announced

Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123





Tuesday, August 15: REO Speedwagon with TBD

Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100





Wednesday, August 16: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $90





Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with TBD

Tier 3 - $50 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123





Saturday, August 20: Nelly with Ashanti & Ja Rule

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110





*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.



