Nelly Headlines Final Night of the 2023 Illinois State Fair
ILLINOIS, May 3 - Ashanti & Ja Rule will join the Grammy Award-Winner
In 2021, Nelly's country album Heartland made Billboard's Top Ten County Album charts. The St. Louis native is currently preparing to release Heartland Part 2 with a new single to be released soon. Joining Nelly on the Grandstand stage is Grammy-award winner artist Ashanti and Grammy-nominated rapper Ja Rule.
Ashanti is a Grammy-award winning singer/songwriter, actor, and author whose career has spanned two decades. The R&B artist has released six studio albums and has received eight Billboard Awards, a Grammy, two American Music Awards, two Soul Train Awards, and six ASACAP Awards.
Grammy-nominated artist Ja Rule's debut single Holla Holla became a hit, making it onto the Billboard Hot 100. But that was just the beginning of his successful career. Ja Rule's second studio album, Rule 3:36, featured his first crossover hit, Between You and Me, which earned Top 40 airplay and landed the R&B artist back on the Billboard Top 100.
"We are excited to welcome Nelly along with Ashanti and Ja Rule to the Illinois State Fair Grandstand stage this summer," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "The large catalog of hits from all three artists reaches music fans from multiple generations. It is a concert you are not going to want to miss."
Friday, August 11: Old Dominion and Special Guest to be Announced
Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123
Tuesday, August 15: REO Speedwagon with TBD
Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100
Wednesday, August 16: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH
Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $90
Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with TBD
Tier 3 - $50 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123
Saturday, August 20: Nelly with Ashanti & Ja Rule
Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110
*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.