GLOBAL GATHERING FOR INDIA - YOGA GIVES BACK’S JUNE 2023 FUNDRAISER
Host an Event to Empower Women and Children in IndiaLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Child marriage, child labor, domestic violence and trafficking are the harsh
realities Yoga Gives Back wants to prevent happening in its fund recipients’ lives. They occur in
every marginalized community in India.
Based on its mantra of “for the cost of one class, you can change a life,” Yoga Gives Back’s June
2023 Global Gathering for India will do just that.
Yoga Gives Back urges that you: select any date in June and host a fundraiser. Select an event ...
yoga-themed, tea party, cooking class ... your choice. Register it at https://yogagivesback.org/host-class/
and Yoga Gives Back will provide graphics and text messages for promotions as well as promote your event to its
community.
Yoga Gives Back has created real generational transformation in 2,400 lives by providing:
- 550 impoverished mothers with microloans
- 600 rural young girls with the ability to continue their primary education while
avoiding child labor or child marriage
- 100 orphans and young girls the opportunity to live in a safe group home with
loving care and good education
- 400 disadvantaged youths with a five-year Scholarship for Higher Education
(SHE)
You will also support Yoga Gives Back’s new initiatives:
- Pad Project to provide hundreds of women with sustained income as well as provide girls
and women access to quality sanitary napkins
- Girls Digital Center to offer critical access and training for thousands of students and
microloan workers
- Project Shaale: 800 students in poor rural elementary schools receive supplementary
basic education after a two-year school closure due to the pandemic
Learn more about Yoga Gives Back at https://yogagivesback.org/global-gathering-for-india/.
Kayoko Mitsumatsu
Yoga Gives Back
+1 310-991-9599
