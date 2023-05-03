Arab American lawyers mark heritage month with sold-out dinner

Justice Joshua Groban of the California Supreme Court -- in a chat with board member and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jehan Pernas -- talked about the ways in which lawyers can secure bench appointments. Currently four state court judges in California identify as being of Arab heritage.
