Blackfish Intelligence Unveils New Berla Digital Forensics Capabilities
First Private Investigations Firm in the U.S. to Offer Berla Vehicle Forensics, Changes the Game in Criminal Defense
Until now, this technology was only available to law enforcement agencies. This levels the playing field in criminal defense.”MCKINNEY, TEXAS, U.S., May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackfish Intelligence, a leading provider of investigative and intelligence services, announced today the addition of new Berla digital forensics capabilities to their suite of services.
— Trent Forbes, Partner
The Berla technology is a cutting-edge tool that provides forensic examiners with powerful insights into a vehicle's movements, location, and driver behavior. This technology is particularly useful in personal injury cases, insurance fraud investigations, and criminal cases involving a vehicle.
"We are thrilled to announce the addition of Berla digital forensics to our services," said Trent Forbes, Blackfish Intelligence partner, and head of the company’s digital forensics lab. "With this new technology, we can provide our clients with an even higher level of service, ensuring they have access to the best technology and resources available. Until now, this technology was only available to law enforcement agencies. This levels the playing field in criminal defense.”
Blackfish Intelligence is known for its innovative approach to investigations and intelligence gathering. With the addition of the Berla digital forensics capabilities, the company is further cementing its position as a leader in the industry.
"Our team of certified forensic examiners has extensive experience using the latest technology and methodologies to ensure that the evidence we gather is admissible in court," added Forbes. "We are confident that our Berla digital forensics capabilities will provide our clients with the evidence they need to build strong cases and achieve their goals."
