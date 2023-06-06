Blackfish Intelligence Expands Once Again to Meet Growing Demand for Services
Prominent Criminal Defense Investigations Firm Blackfish Intelligence Expands Once Again to Meet Growing Demand for Services
Our team comprises former law enforcement and DA investigators to provide our clients with the highest level of criminal defense investigations. We are committed to uncovering the truth.”MCKINNEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackfish Intelligence, the most significant criminal defense private investigations firm in Texas, has announced today that it has expanded its team and operations to serve its clients better. With a team of highly skilled and experienced investigators, Blackfish Intelligence is committed to providing its clients with exceptional services with world-class investigators and advanced technologies.
The firm has a proven track record of success in supporting clients against a wide range of criminal charges, including but not limited to drug offenses, sex crimes, and violent crimes, including capital charges. The firm's investigators have extensive experience in state and federal court systems and provide clients with the best possible defense investigations.
"We are thrilled to have expanded our team and operations to serve our clients better," said JD Spielman, founding partner at Blackfish Intelligence and head of the criminal defense division. "Our team comprises former law enforcement and DA investigators to provide our clients with the highest level of criminal defense investigations. We are committed to uncovering the truth and protecting their interests."
Blackfish Intelligence prides itself on its commitment to providing personalized service to each client. The firm understands that every situation and case is unique, and it works closely with clients and attorneys to develop an investigation and defense strategy tailored to their specific needs.
With its skilled team, extensive legal knowledge, advanced technologies, and commitment to personalized service, Blackfish Intelligence is poised to continue its position as Texas's most prominent criminal defense firm. For more information, visit www.blackfishintel.com or contact (800)403-8024.
