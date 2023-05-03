RE: UPDATE #3: Road closure / VT Route 105 in Troy
Vermont Route 105 in Troy is back fully open for both lanes of travel.
Vermont Route 105 in Troy is back open to 1 alternating lane.
Both lanes of VT Route 105 will be closing again for a short period.
Recovery efforts are continuing. Currently 1 lane is open with traffic control alternating directions. Thank you for your patience.
Vermont Route 105, near East Hill in Troy, will be shut down shortly in order to remove a tractor-trailer. This is just east of the village of North Troy, between there and the Newport Town line. This is not expected to be a long-term closure. There are no injuries associated with this incident.
