RE: UPDATE #3: Road closure / VT Route 105 in Troy

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

Vermont Route 105 in Troy is back fully open for both lanes of travel.

 

Drive Safe!

 

 

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 1:06 PM
To: Kelley, Rich <Rich.Kelley@vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: UPDATE #3: Road closure / VT Route 105 in Troy

 

Vermont Route 105 in Troy is back open to 1 alternating lane.

 

 

 

Both lanes of VT Route 105 will be closing again for a short period.

 

 

Recovery efforts are continuing.  Currently 1 lane is open with traffic control alternating directions.  Thank you for your patience. 

 

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vermont Route 105, near East Hill in Troy, will be shut down shortly in order to remove a tractor-trailer.  This is just east of the village of North Troy, between there and the Newport Town line.  This is not expected to be a long-term closure.  There are no injuries associated with this incident.

 

Updates will be provided as details are available.


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully

 

 

 

 

 

