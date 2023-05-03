Submit Release
Rick Siger Confirmed as Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development

Secretary Siger unanimously confirmed by Pennsylvania Senate

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Rick Siger was officially confirmed by the Pennsylvania Senate as Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). In this role, Secretary Siger leads the Commonwealth’s efforts to grow the economy, strengthen our communities, and build a better future for Pennsylvanians.

“I am deeply honored to serve the Commonwealth as Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development,” said Secretary Siger. “Governor Josh Shapiro has a plan to make Pennsylvania a leader in innovation, job creation, and economic development. I am thrilled to continue working hard in close collaboration with Pennsylvania’s businesses, communities, and my colleagues at DCED to move his vision for our Commonwealth forward. Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania is open for business.”

Since being nominated by Governor Shapiro in January, Secretary Siger:

Secretary Siger brings a wealth of experience to his role as DCED Secretary. Most recently, he served as Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to the President at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) in Pittsburgh where he set the management agenda for CMU’s executive team and advised the president on a broad range of issues, including economic and community development.

Governor Shapiro and his Administration are committed to growing Pennsylvania’s economy. For more information about his commitment to workers, business, and our economy, visit the Governor’s website.

