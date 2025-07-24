What People Are Saying About Governor Shapiro’s Visit to Downtown Lewistown and His Work to Strengthen Main Streets, Small Businesses, and Communities Across the Commonwealth

“Main Street Matters is an important addition to our community, and we are truly humbled and grateful for this recognition.”

“As Secretary Siger and Governor Shapiro have said, economic and community development are team sports, and our organization is proud to be part of the team here in Lewistown and across Pennsylvania.”

“Lewistown has so much potential, and I’m proud that the state sees that too and is stepping up to support our downtown’s growth.”

Harrisburg, PA – Yesterday, Governor Josh Shapiro and Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger visited downtown Lewistown to celebrate its new Main Street designation through the Main Street Matters program — a key part of his $20 million investment to revitalize communities and support small businesses across the Commonwealth.

The new designation will allow Downtown Lewistown, Inc. to apply for up to $225,000 in grant funding to support its five-year revitalization strategy, including efforts to remove blight, improve public spaces, and attract new development. Local leaders say the designation builds on the momentum already underway — including the recent purchase of the former Bon-Ton building by Geisinger for a new nursing school — and opens the door to new growth opportunities for Lewistown and Mifflin County.

Governor Shapiro first secured $20 million for the Main Street Matters program in his enacted 2024-25 bipartisan budget, and announced the first round of 81 Main Street Matters grant recipients in April. Main Street Matters was created last year by the Governor as a key part of Pennsylvania’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy.

Read below to see what people are saying about Governor Shapiro’s visit to Downtown Lewistown:

Julie Fitzpatrick, Executive Director, PA Downtown Center: “The work we do is about creating real places — where kids can grow up, seniors can grow old, and families can put down roots. We’re building communities that are as authentic in their stories and character as they are in their architecture — places where people know their neighbors and have the support to start a business. As Secretary Siger and Governor Shapiro have said, economic and community development are team sports, and our organization is proud to be part of the team here in Lewistown and across Pennsylvania.”

Mifflin County Commissioner Kevin Kodish: “Main Street Matters is an important addition to our community, and we are truly humbled and grateful for this recognition. With both the Main Street and Enterprise Zone designations now in place, Lewistown and Mifflin County are uniquely positioned for growth and revitalization. I want to thank Governor Shapiro for his visionary, strategic leadership — he has created a culture of collaboration between state and local governments that is delivering real impact in communities like ours.”

Ryan Cherry, owner of East End Coffee Co: “When Lillah and I opened East End in 2017, we wanted to create more than just a coffee shop — we wanted to invest in our community and reimagine what downtown Lewistown could be. Since then, East End has become a space for live music, art, yoga, great food, and even better conversations. We’ve partnered with neighbors and built something that reflects the heart of this town. Lewistown has so much potential, and I’m proud that the state sees that too and is stepping up to support our downtown’s growth.”

See what Pennsylvanians are reading and watching about Governor Shapiro’s to Downtown Lewistown:

The Lewistown Sentinel: Shapiro: Pa. supports Lewistown vibrancy, growth

The Center Square: Lewistown receives Main Street designation

ABC27: Governor Shapiro promotes small business investments at Midstate coffee shop

FOX43: New designation to a Mifflin County main street presented by Gov. Shapiro

WJAC: Gov. Shapiro expands investments in Lewistown as part of ‘Main Street Matters’ program WTAJ: Gov. Shapiro: Main Street Program to revitalize downtown Lewistown FOX8: Governor Shapiro Visits Lewistown

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

# # #