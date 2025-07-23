Governor Shapiro Visits Downtown Lewistown to Announce New Main Street Designation, Highlight Funding Opportunities to Strengthen Communities and Small Businesses Across Pennsylvania

This new designation through the Main Street Matters program enables Downtown Lewistown, Inc. to apply for up to $225,000 in supportive grant funding.

Governor Shapiro created the Main Street Matters initiative and secured $20 million as part of the 2024-25 bipartisan budget, fulfilling a key promise he made to invest in projects that improve infrastructure, boost local economies, and strengthen communities.

Main Street Matters is also accepting applications for the next round of competitive funding through August 31, 2025.

Lewistown PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger visited downtown Lewistown to announce its new Main Street designation through the Main Street Matters program, which provides downtown business districts with the tools they need to create healthy, vibrant communities.

Because of this new designation, the borough’s revitalization organization Downtown Lewistown, Inc. (DLI), will implement its approved five-year strategy to target investment and development, and will focus on removing blight and improving greenspace and amenities. With the recent purchase of the former Bon-Ton building by Geisinger Medical Group for the new Geisinger School of Nursing, DLI plans to leverage the Main Street designation to grow the nursing program and attract additional health professionals and medical businesses to invest in downtown Lewistown and Mifflin County.

“Every community in our Commonwealth — rural, urban, or suburban — has a Main Street, and we know how vital they are to local economies. Our main streets are the beating hearts of towns and cities, and their success is directly tied to the small businesses that line them,” said Governor Shapiro. “That’s why my Administration is making strategic investments to revitalize these corridors and grow our local economies. Here in Lewistown, we’ve seen how a Main Street strengthens the community — and that’s why I’m calling for $20 million to continue funding the Main Street Matters program in my 2025-26 proposed budget. We’re bringing people together to invest in communities, grow businesses, and improve quality of life for all Pennsylvanians.”

During his visit to Lewistown, Governor Shapiro also highlighted that a second round of competitive project funding through the Main Street Matters program is now open and will run through August 31, 2025. With this new designation, Downtown Lewistown, Inc. is eligible to apply for up to $225,000 in grant funding to support its revitalization efforts.

Main Street Matters was created last year by the Governor as a key part of Pennsylvania’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy. DCED administers the program, which has built upon the success of the Keystone Communities Program (KCP). DCED has supported downtown Lewistown in the past through KCP façade grants and in 2019, DCED awarded $142,155 to DLI for a connector project linking West Water Street to the Kish Riverwalk, Victory Park, and Juniata River Trail.

“Main Street Matters makes downtowns more vibrant, helps businesses thrive, and enables our main streets to achieve their full potential as economic hubs,” said DCED Secretary Siger. “With a new application period now open, we look forward to investing in even more communities across the Commonwealth to help them prosper in the years ahead.”

“Main Street Matters is an important addition to our community, and we are truly humbled and grateful for this recognition,” said Mifflin County Commissioner Kevin Kodish. “With both the Main Street and Enterprise Zone designations now in place, Lewistown and Mifflin County are uniquely positioned for growth and revitalization. I want to thank Governor Shapiro for his visionary, strategic leadership — he has created a culture of collaboration between state and local governments that is delivering real impact in communities like ours.”

“When Lillah and I opened East End in 2017, we wanted to create more than just a coffee shop — we wanted to invest in our community and reimagine what downtown Lewistown could be,” said Ryan Cherry, owner of East End Coffee Co. “Since then, East End has become a space for live music, art, yoga, great food, and even better conversations. We’ve partnered with neighbors and built something that reflects the heart of this town. Lewistown has so much potential, and I’m proud that the state sees that too and is stepping up to support our downtown’s growth.”

“The work we do is about creating real places — where kids can grow up, seniors can grow old, and families can put down roots,” said Julie Fitzpatrick, Executive Director, PA Downtown Center. “We’re building communities that are as authentic in their stories and character as they are in their architecture — places where people know their neighbors and have the support to start a business. As Secretary Siger and Governor Shapiro have said, economic and community development are team sports, and our organization is proud to be part of the team here in Lewistown and across Pennsylvania.”

Applicants who are eligible to apply for the latest Main Street Matters competitive project funding include counties, cities, boroughs, townships, towns, and home rule municipalities; redevelopment and/or housing authorities; nonprofit organizations including economic development organizations and housing corporations; community development corporations; and business, neighborhood, and downtown improvement districts and authorities.

Main Street Matters competitive project grant amounts vary depending upon the application category. Funding can be used for community planning grants, façade grants, business improvement grants, district development grants and accessible housing grants.

Governor Shapiro first secured $20 million for the Main Street Matters program in his enacted 2024-25 bipartisan budget, and announced the first round of 81 Main Street Matters grant recipients in April.

Main Street Matters received more than 200 applications requesting more than $43 million in that initial round, underscoring the demand for more strategic investments in Main Streets across Pennsylvania. Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal includes another $20 million to continue this successful initiative

In addition to $20 million for the Main Street Matters program, the Governor’s proposed 2025-26 budget also includes:

$12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $50 million to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growth

to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growth $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across PA $50 million investment in Housing Stock Restoration

investment in Housing Stock Restoration $10 million increase for the Act 47 Distressed Municipalities Program to support communities in financial recovery

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s businesses and Main Streets in Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal at shapirobudget.pa.gov and discover how the Administration is creating economic opportunity to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

