End Brain Cancer Initiative Announces "Know All Your Treatment Options" Free Virtual Event May 19, 2023
END BRAIN CANCER INITIATIVE ANNOUNCES KNOW ALL YOUR TREATMENT OPTIONS VIRTUAL EVENT ON MAY 19, 2023
End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) announced the 2023 “KNOW ALL YOUR TREATMENT OPTIONS” virtual event on May 19, 2023, from 11 am -1:30 pm PST. The Zoom event features Dr. Thomas Lechner, Vice President of Medical Affairs at ONO PHARMA USA, and will focus on a new research study in the U.S. for people with primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL). Registration is required by May 14th at this link: REGISTER TODAY.
In announcing this Advocacy & Disease Education, Awareness & Outreach Initiative, Dellann Elliott Mydland, President and Chair of EBCI, explained, “We are very excited to hear from Dr. Thomas Lechner, who will discuss the latest research on PCNSL, a rare disease that impacts 1,500 Americans a year. He will also be stressing the importance of collaboration with advocacy organizations to increase patient awareness and access to clinical trials like The PROSPECT STUDY for patients with PCNSL.”
Dr. Thomas Lechner joined Ono Pharma US in April 2022, assuming the role of Vice President, Medical Affairs, where he is responsible for establishing the company’s core medical strategy in the US.
Thomas brings over 20 years of Oncology Medical Affairs and Clinical Development experience in the US and Europe and joined Ono Pharma US recently from Morphosys, where he was responsible for providing leadership and medical strategy for the US Medical Affairs organization. In his prior experience, Thomas held a variety of progressively responsible roles with both Boehringer-Ingleheim and Pfizer Oncology in the US and in Germany. Thomas has a Master of Science in Microbiology from the University of Innsbruck, Austria, and a Doctoral degree (Dr. rer. nat) in Molecular Genetics/ Epigenetics from the University of Innsbruck, Austria. He conducted his postdoctoral research as a fellow at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute at Penn State University in the USA and presented his research at international congresses and has published in several peer-reviewed journals
ABOUT EBCI:
The EndBrainCancer Initiative | Chris Elliott Fund is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, FDA-approved treatments, specialists, and clinical trials. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides the patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life.
About ONO PHARMA USA
ONO PHARMA USA, established in 1998 as the U.S. subsidiary of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., is pursuing the clinical development of new drug candidates and aiming to establish operations in the U.S., from clinical development to regulatory approval and commercialization. In addition, ONO PHARMA USA is engaged in promotion of the discovery alliances and licensing activities to expand Ono’s development pipeline and pursue the commercialization opportunities in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.ono-usa.com.
