IPC Systems Officially Recognized as a ‘Most Loved Workplace’

Focus on employee wellbeing and career development reflected in exceptional employee retention rates

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IPC Systems, a leading provider of electronic trading and infrastructure as a service solution, has been certified as a Most Loved Workplace®, in accordance with Best Practice Institute (BPI) research and analysis.

Most Loved Workplace® validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment within organizations. It certifies companies based on a proprietary Love of Workplace Index™ that measures how happy and satisfied employees are in the workplace. IPC’s employees were surveyed on a range of elements relating to employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.

With a very strong focus on - and commitment to - employee wellbeing and career development initiatives, IPC stands out particularly for its Internship Program, Career Development Program, Mentoring, Charity Programs and ESG initiatives, which prioritize employees’ mental, emotional, and physical health. Current partners include Food & Mood our Global wellness platform, New City Kids, a Jersey City based after school center, Inclusive Employers, a UK based inclusive workplace consultancy and Comparably, an international transparency agency,

“Our people are our greatest asset, and we are thrilled to have been officially recognized as a ‘Most Loved Workplace’. We go to great lengths to provide a progressive, inclusive workplace, where employees are valued and have the opportunity to thrive. Achieving a ‘Most Loved Workplace’ certification is a fantastic external endorsement of our people who drive our global culture, our outstanding People focused initiatives and our ongoing importance to nurture and invest in our global workforce” – said Meeghan Salcedo, Chief People Officer at IPC.

"I started Most Loved Workplaces out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model” - said Louis Carter, Founder and CEO of BPI and a social/organizational psychologist, thought leader, entrepreneur, and author.

-ENDS-

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We leverage 50 years of experience in delivering specialized communications solutions, helping clients anticipate, change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service, and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

About the Most Loved Workplace Index

BPI’s original research, resulting in the definition of the Most Loved Workplace index criteria, surveyed more than 175 companies and over 3,000 executives across the US, Middle East/Northern Africa and Southeast Asia regions. It found that productivity rises as employee sentiment increases, with 94 percent of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95 percent saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer. Most Loved Workplaces certification is the most valid method to determine employee experience and recognize a great workplace.



To learn more about the Best Practice Institute, visit bestpracticeinstitute.org

Media Contact

Victoria Baillie

Global PR at IPC Systems

+44 7824126054

Victoria.baillie@ipc.com