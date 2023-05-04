Submit Release
AX® Materials Unveils AX® Cielo RPET-Bio: A Groundbreaking Sustainable Material for Gloves

The new material is a continuation of the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation.

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AX® Materials, a pioneering company in the field of sustainable material innovations, is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary new product, AX® Cielo RPET-Bio 0.55mm. As the first Bio-PU performance material in the glove market, Cielo RPET-Bio is poised to revolutionize the industry by offering an eco-friendly alternative to traditional materials.

AX® Cielo RPET-Bio features a GRS Certified 100% recycled polyester base derived from post-consumer water bottles, marking a significant step towards a more sustainable future in the glove manufacturing sector. The polyurethane component of Cielo RPET-Bio incorporates Susterra propanediol, a plant-based, petroleum-free diol made from corn. Susterra Bio accounts for 10.44% of the material's composition by weight.

Engineered to provide an ideal balance of durability, grip, softness, and stretch, the AX® Cielo RPET-Bio offers exceptional performance qualities while containing Bio-PU content. Developed with sustainability and performance as priorities, this material is highly durable and abrasion resistant, with superior dexterity at 0.55mm thickness.

The Cielo RPET-Bio material undergoes a wet PU coating process using a roller emboss technique. The first sample of the material showcases the HD-90 Reptile pattern, but other emboss options are available upon request.

AX® Cielo RPET-Bio made its debut at Performance Days in Munich in March and the Functional Fabric Fair in Portland, Oregon, in April. It garnered attention from customers seeking a stronger sustainable alternative in PU-coated materials. The combination of Bio PU content and a 100% recycled undyed poly base solidifies AX® Materials' position as the leading sustainable glove material supplier in the industry.

AX® Materials' commitment to sustainability and innovation in the development of AX® Cielo RPET-Bio demonstrates the company's dedication to creating a greener future for the glove industry. For more information on AX® Cielo RPET-Bio and AX® Materials' full range of sustainable products, visit their website.

About AX® Materials

AX® Materials is a global leader in the development and production of sustainable, high-performance materials for the glove industry. With a commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility, AX® Materials focuses on providing cutting-edge solutions that deliver unparalleled performance while reducing environmental impact. The company's extensive product portfolio includes a range of eco-friendly materials designed to meet the diverse needs of glove manufacturers worldwide. By combining advanced technology, sustainable practices, and a customer-centric approach, AX® Materials is dedicated to revolutionizing the glove industry and creating a greener future for all.

Matt Pennington
AX® Materials
+1 603-433-6723
mpennington@axmaterials.com

