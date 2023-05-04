Sale of big company Neoenergia will serve as an investment platform between Neoenergia and GIC Group

TozziniFreire advised on the sale of 50% of Neoenergia Transmissora 15 SPE for R$ 1.2 billion

SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TozziniFreire advised on the sale of 50% of Neoenergia Transmissora 15 SPE (target) for R$ 1.2 billion, a transaction completed on the 25th of April that will serve as an investment platform between Neoenergia and GIC Group.

The following transmission companies of Neoenergia Group will contribute to the target: Neoenergia Jalapão Transmissão de Energia, Neoenergia Santa Luzia Transmissão de Energia, Neoenergia Dourados Transmissão de Energia, Neoenergia Atibaia Transmissão de Energia, Neoenergia Biguaçu Transmissão de Energia, Neoenergia Sobral Transmissão de Energia, S.E. Narandiba, and Neoenergia Rio Formoso Transmissão e Energia.

In addition to the associative M&A, the parties have entered into a development agreement for the evaluation of joint participation in future electric power transmission auctions conducted by ANEEL (Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency), as well as for the potential acquisition by GIC Group, via right of first offer, of a 50% stake in Neoenergia’s other electric power transmission assets, under construction or operational.

This is what the market calls a "platform deal," a long-term partnership between two global giants, for exclusivity in investments in electric power transmission in Brazil. Transmission is the key sector of energy transition and where the largest disbursements are made.

TozziniFreire’s team comprised partners Leonardo Miranda, Ana Carolina Katlauskas Calil and Karin Yamauti, and associates Erica Makiyama and Enzo Campolim, to assist Neoenergia. Clifford Chance’s team included lawyers Thais Garcia, Carla Ruggero, Katerina Papacosma and Elisa Escobar, as international counsel.

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and Stocche Forbes Advogados acted as local and foreign advisors to the buyer, Warrington Investment. Stocche Forbes’ team relied on partners Bruno Bercito, Mariana Saragoça, Renato Stanley and Marco Saliba, and associates Edgard Schwery Neto, Lionel Visconti, Ana Clara Viola, Lara Santos and Michelle Baruhm.