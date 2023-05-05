The third annual Pride Under The Pines, Pride Festival in Idyllwild, CA opens registration
The Pride Under the Pines KGAY Party Bus is offering special VIP tickets with Roundtrip transportation from Palm Springs with Live performances along the way.
PS HomeBoys Presents Pride Under the Pines taking place on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in Idyllwild, CA.
Pride Under The Pines event producers Jeremy Taylor and Niels Kosman with this years host the ever amazing Anita Rose
The third annual Pride Under The Pines will celebrate a full day of out-and-proud festivities including music, food, vendors, fun and fabulous entertainment.
We are so proud to bring Pride Under The Pines back for its 3rd year! As we stick to our promise, to create a safe space for the LGTBQ + community in a beautiful mountain escape.”PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PS HomeBoys announces registration is now open for Pride Under the Pines Pride Festival, set for Saturday, October 7, 2023, in Idyllwild, CA.
— Event’s co-producers, PS HomeBoys, Jeremy Taylor and Niels Kosman
The event’s producers PS HomeBoys, full-time Palm Springs residents, and local business owners, Jeremy Taylor and Niels Kosman, commented, “We are so proud to be bringing Pride Under The Pines back for its third year at the Rustic Theater! As we stick to our promise, of a safe space for all people, from all generations, and from every walk of life. A place to feel connected, make new friends, and create new memories in a beautiful mountain setting filled with fun, laughter, fantastic music, and dancing.”
Now in its third year, Pride Under The Pines, a nonprofit 501c3 organization, is staying true to its original mission, to deliver an inclusive LGBTQ+ pride festival with a full day of out-and-proud and family-friendly activities including food, fun, artists, vendors, and fabulous entertainment.
This event was first conceived as a response to limitations brought about by COVID-19, as the event producers PS HomeBoys, two gay entrepreneurs got together and said – “We’re coming out - out into the open and up on the mountain to show our Pride Under the Pines.”
With the overwhelming success of the 2022 edition which doubled the number of attendees from the 2021 inaugural event and who drew over 800 attendees from all across Southern California, from guests who wanted to experience the town of Idyllwild’s charming ambiance and its fresh mountain air and picturesque pine trees.
This year's Pride Under the Pines Pride Festival event will be hosted by the ever-amazing Anita Rose and her entourage of dragtastic girls who will offer live performances and a special drag show featuring some of the stars from Oscar’s Palm Springs. With plenty of other exciting performances not to be missed the event’s full list of headliners will be announced soon, including live performances and electronic dance music and dancing from 12:00 pm – 9:00 pm.
“I am so excited to be hosting this year's Pride Under The Pines in beautiful Idyllwild and it's going to be even bigger and better than last year!” shared 2023 Pride Under The Pines event host Anita Rose, “Especially now, when others are trying to bring us down. It’s time for us to come together once again and spread the love of our communities. Not only has the queer community as a whole been under scrutiny, but now our drag entertainment and our trans brothers and sisters are under fire. I can’t wait for ALL of us to come together and just love one another…under one sky… and demonstrate our pride at this beautiful and inclusive event!”
Pride Under The Pines Pride Festival at the Rustic Theater will also include artisan and food vendors who will offer a wide variety of food and drinks, and homewares such as original art, clothing, home goods, candles, jewelry, and much more. To learn more about how to become a vendor, visit: https://prideunderthepines.com/become-a-vendor
John Taylor, Morning Host from KGAY 106.5 Palm Springs, who is also one of the event sponsors commented, “As soon as we depart Palm Springs the party begins! The Pride Under the Pines KGAY Party Bus makes the short trip over the mountains almost as fun as the destination! Once we arrive in the storybook village of Idyllwild, you’ll feel instantly welcome. Surrounded by majestic pine trees and breathtaking mountain views, this pride festival features, live music, performances, drag shows, yummy food, and community. Creating a space for members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies to come together, celebrate diversity, and embrace acceptance and inclusivity. So join me on the Pride Under the Pines KGAY Party Bus and enjoy the stunning natural surroundings with a lively celebration of love and equality you’ll never forget!”
Last year’s special guest performances included Thea Austin, best known for the wildly popular German Eurodance sensation “Rhythm is a Dancer” and whose knock-out performance featured inviting festival guests up on stage as her own private dancers.
Team Pride Under The Pines shared, “We feel that many of our LGBTQ+ rights are under attack and we feel strongly about our need to bring awareness to supporting and defending our rights. By creating events that help to shine a light on the beauty of diversity and whose existence shows we stand up for equality and the belief that being Lesbian/Gay/Bi/Transgender/Queer is something to be proud of. Pride is not exclusive to the LGBTQ+ community but our all-inclusive event shows our love, support, and message of inclusivity, which will only help to spread LGBTQ+ awareness across our community and throughout our nation.”
Stand Up. Speak Out and Rise Up!
***The third annual Pride Under The Pines, Pride Festival Tickets are on Sale Now! Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.PrideUnderThePines.com or at the festival entry.
General Admission Ticket: $15 per person and all ages are welcome to attend. ** Children accompanied by an adult and under 12 years of age are free.
General Admission Festival Ticket + Interactive Movie Pass: $40 per person and includes general festival admission plus Interactive Movie pass to the special screening at The Rustic Theatre. With an opening performance during the screening that includes a drag superstar cast from Oscars Palm Springs who will deliver special live performances.
General Admission + Bus + Interactive Movie Ticket: $100.00 per person
General Festival Admission To Pride Under The Pines + Party Bus Ride (Round Trip From Palm Springs to Idyllwild) + Interactive Movie pass to the special screening at The Rustic Theatre. Interactive Movie Pass features a special screening with an opening performance during the screening that includes a drag superstar cast from Oscars Palm Springs who will deliver special live performances.
VIP Backstage Pass: $100.00 per person
General Admission To Pride Under The Pines + Open Bar benefiting the Palm Springs Animal Shelter + Special Meet / Greet with Performing Artists!
VIP Backstage + Open Bar & Interactive Movie Ticket: $125.00 per person
General Admission To Pride Under The Pines + Interactive Movie Ticket + Open Bar benefiting the Palm Springs Animal Shelter + Meet / Greet with Performing Artists! Plus the Interactive Movie Pass features a special screening at The Rustic Theatre with an opening performance during the screening that includes a drag superstar cast from Oscars Palm Springs who will deliver special live performances.
The Ultimate VIP Backstage + Open Bar + Party Bus & Interactive Movie Ticket: $160.00 per person
General Admission To Pride Under The Pines + Interactive Movie Ticket + Party Bus Ride (Round Trip From Palm Springs to Idyllwild) + Open Bar benefiting the Palm Springs Animal Shelter + Meet / Greet with Performing Artists! Plus the Interactive Movie Pass features a special screening at The Rustic Theatre with an opening performance during the screening that includes a drag superstar cast from Oscars Palm Springs who will deliver special live performances.
About Pride Under The Pines (For sponsorship opportunities email: celebrate@prideunderthepines.com)
Pride Under The Pines, a nonprofit 501c3 organization, was established out of love for LGBTQ+ rights and to bring a larger sense of pride to the community of Idyllwild.
Event co-founders, PS HomeBoys, Jeremy, and Niels are full-time Palm Springs residents and local business owners who fell in love with the Idyllwild’s Rustic Theatre and its charming owners Gail and Graham, who met on a cool autumn night in 2020 and recognized the need for a larger LGBTQ+ presence in their beloved town. As their idea for a pride festival was born, each rendition of Pride Under The Pines stays true to their mission to uplift the Idyllwild community, focusing on supporting small businesses and creating a feeling of acceptance, love, and positivity.
“We stick by our promise, to create a safe space for all people young and old, to feel connected, while they create new memories, and make new friends in a beautiful setting filled with laughter, fantastic music, and dancing. This is our Promise to YOU.” - Team Pride Under The Pines, Rustic Theatre - Idyllwild & PS HomeBoys - Palm Springs
About PS HomeBoys - Voted Best Furniture Store of The Desert 2022-2023!
PS HomeBoys retail showroom is a fabulous lifestyle and design destination in the heart of downtown Palm Springs. Step beyond their iconic Pink Doors to shop a curated selection of indoor/outdoor furniture, lighting, home décor, vintage + collectibles, art, and much more. Browse through the largest wallpaper library in Southern California to find that perfect look for any space. Visit PS HomeBoys at 108 South Indian Canyon, to make your home a reflection of YOU.
Outside of their retail business, PS HomeBoys offers real estate, staging, vacation rentals, full-service design, remodeling, and construction services. For more info visit: PSHomeBoys.com.
