Inogic launches Power Platform Services Division for Low/No Code Application Development

At Inogic, we are committed to helping businesses achieve their goals through innovative and exceptional services” — Inogic CEO, Roohi Shaikh

NAVI MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inogic, the leading development services provider for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and developer of 16+ Preferred Productivity Apps on Microsoft App Source, is thrilled to unveil its brand-new Power Platform Services Division! Designed to enhance productivity and efficiency, this division offers tailored services to help businesses take full advantage of Power Platform.

Inogic offers a range of Power Platform services, encompassing custom development, configuration, integration, migration, and support for Microsoft Power Platform key components such as Power apps, Canvas App, Power Pages, Power BI, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, and AI Builder. Inogic's team of experts collaborates closely with clients to gain a comprehensive understanding of their unique needs and delivers tailored services to meet those requirements. The company's Professional Services Division has a wealth of Power Platform expertise and offers Techno-functional consulting as well as Development services through outsourced development, offshore delivery centers (ODCs), and dedicated full-time equivalent (FTE) developer teams to cater to specific needs. Inogic’s certified Microsoft developers are committed to delivering quality services on time and providing post-delivery support to ensure that clients achieve their goals.

“At Inogic, we are committed to helping businesses achieve their goals through innovative and exceptional services," said Inogic CEO, Roohi Shaikh. "Our client’s success is our top priority, and we strive to provide them with the best services to achieve their business goals."

With this new service, Inogic aims to help organizations accelerate their digital transformation journey by providing end-to-end development services for Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM and Power Platform. By outsourcing their development needs to Inogic, organizations can focus on their core business activities while leveraging Inogic's expertise and experience to deliver high-quality offerings. These services are designed to help businesses of all sizes and industries optimize their operations, reduce costs, and increase productivity. By outsourcing to Inogic, organizations can leverage the company’s experience and expertise to get their projects done faster and more efficiently, without having to invest in expensive resources or infrastructure.

Inogic's expansion of services comes at a time when businesses are increasingly looking for ways to streamline their operations and stay ahead of the competition. Inogic's 20+ years of industry expertise and dedication to excellence make them valuable technology partner for any organization.

To learn more about Inogic and its expanded services, visit its website at https://www.inogic.com/services.

About Inogic:

Inogic is a leading Microsoft Gold ISV Partner for Dynamics 365 CRM and Power Platform. Inogic provides cutting-edge apps that are tailored to address functionality and feature gaps in Dynamics 365 CRM, while enhancing user adoption and productivity. With over 16+ apps for Dynamics 365 CRM and Power Platform, Inogic has a global reach spanning over 50 countries. Inogic apps are classified into seven different categories - geospatial apps (Maplytics), visualization apps (Kanban Board & Map My Relationships), file and storage management apps (Attach2Dynamics & SharePoint Security Sync), user adoption apps (User Adoption Monitor & Gamifics365), productivity apps (Click2Clone, Click2Export, Undo2Restore, Alerts4Dynamics & Lead Assignment and Distribution Automation), integrations apps (InoLink & Marketing4Dynamics), and SAAS Management app (Subscription and Recurring Billing Management). These apps help organizations streamline business processes and achieve high Returns on Investment. Inogic is recognized for its high-quality and low-cost offshore development services on Dynamics CRM and Power Platform. Contributing to the community, Inogic Blogs are very popular for their regular high-quality tips and tricks on all things Dynamics 365 CRM and Power Platform. To learn more about how Inogic can help you in enhancing your Dynamics 365 CRM and Power Platform user experience, visit the website or contact crm@inogic.com.

Dynamics CRM Professional Services: Tailored Solutions for Dynamics 365 and Power Platform