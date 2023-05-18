2023 LIT Commercial Awards Announces Platinum and Gold Winners of Season 1

2023 LIT Commercial Awards S1 Full Results Announced 2023 LIT Commercial Awards S2 Call for Entries

The International Awards Associate (IAA) has revealed the winners of the 2023 LIT Commercial Awards: Season 1.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) has revealed the winners of the 2023 LIT Commercial Awards: Season 1, recognizing exceptional audiovisual content across all screens, including videos and television productions. The award aims to celebrate the outstanding talents and contributions of on-camera performers and production personnel, while also paving the way for the future of the medium.

This season, the advertising award has received hundreds of entries from more than 25 countries, including but not limited to the United States, Australia, Netherlands, Germany, United Arab Emirates, and many others.

Participation of International Brands

The 2023 award was truly inspiring, featuring outstanding entries from renowned productions such as CameoFX, Pixelthis, Marc Gebauer Lifestyle GmbH, CURATOR Pictures, Army and Air Force Exchange Service, LevLane, Chrome Productions, and indirect submissions from leading brands such as Honda, Nike SB and Skate Like A Girl, Fresno First Bank, Panasonic, Bakersfield Hyundai, AstraZeneca, Nestlé Purina PetCare, Ford of Europe, Standard Chartered and many others.

To ensure impartiality, the LIT Commercial Awards assembled a grand jury panel comprising esteemed professionals from various fields, including Yeon Yoon (United States), Birger Linke (Switzerland), Samira Rafi (Morocco), Maria Afroditi Patsi (Greece), Levente Kovacs (Hungary), Joaquin Lynch Garay (United States), and many other notable individuals.

“We are delighted to highlight the exceptional work of our winners, whose accomplishments are a testament to their truest potential as the future leaders across the video industry, and beyond,” said Thomas. “With such an impressive display of creativity and innovation, we eagerly anticipate the upcoming season, where we expect even greater heights to be achieved within and beyond the medium.”

The complete list of LIT Winners is available on the LIT Commercial Awards' official website here: https://litcommercialawards.com/.

The LIT Commercial Awards is now accepting submissions for the second season, with the Early Bird deadline falling on June 9, 2023. The award seeks to honor and recognize excellence in videos and commercial productions, with the official results to be announced on November 6, 2023.

About LIT Commercial Awards

The LIT Commercial Awards celebrates the efforts of innovators in the international commercial video and television production industry across all screens. The award recognizes exceptional talent and video novelty, paving the way for the arrival of new and innovative ideas in the global stage.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization that is dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.