DU QUOIN STATE FAIR ANNOUNCES 2023 GRANDSTAND LINEUP

ILLINOIS, May 2 - Tickets Go on Sale May 19





Du Quoin, IL - The Du Quoin State Fair is excited to announce six acts scheduled to perform at the Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand. In addition to harness racing and ARCA and USAC auto races, the grandstand will play host to kids' entertainment, comedy, country music, and a Grammy-nominated rap artist.





Fairytales on Ice kicks off the grandstand entertainment on Friday, August 25, with a cool new experience that will keep the whole family entertained. Delight in the spectacular as award-winning skaters bring your favorite fairy tale characters to life through ice skating, singing, and music. Featuring stories and characters from Beauty& The Beast, explore the fairy tale land alongside Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, Little Red Riding Hood, and more! Follow the ice-skating magic as you enter Arelia. Meet Beauty and join along as we share our modern storyline full of fun and adventure!





Grammy award-winning country singer-songwriter Carly Pearce takes the grandstand stage on Saturday, August 26. Pearce was Country Music Television's 2021 Female Vocalist of the Year and is the reigning American Country Music Award's Female Artist of the Year. The Kentucky native will perform hits like What He Didn't Do, I Hope You're Happy Now, and Never Wanted To be That Girl when she takes the stage in Du Quoin.





Randy Houser returns to the Du Quoin State Fair on Thursday, August 31. In 2022, an illness forced Houser to cancel his stop at the Du Quoin State Fair while he was on a tour that saw multiple sold-out shows around the country. The country music artist has racked up three consecutive number one hits and more than four million single sales to date for his album How Country Feels. Local band Murphy 500 will open for Houser.





The second weekend kicks off with multi-platinum artist Dustin Lynch. Lynch has built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music history, achieving eight number one hits, four Top 5 albums, ten Gold and Platinum certified singles, and over 4 billion global on-demand streams. The Thinking ‘Bout You singer headlines the grandstand Friday, September 1.





Following an afternoon of racing, Flo Rida headlines the grandstand Saturday, September 2. The Grammy-nominated rapper, singer and songwriter released his debut album Mail on Sunday which featured his hit single Low in 2008 and he hasn't stopped since. The rapper followed his debut album up with three more studio albums and a pair of country rap singles, High Heels featuring Walker Hayes and No Bad Days featuring Jimmie Allen.





Multi-platinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard award winner and one of the top comedians in the country, Larry the Cable Guy rounds out the 2023 Du Quoin State Fair lineup. Known for his signature line "Git-R-Done", Larry the Cable Guy has a Netflix special, is a bestselling author and has lent his voice to the Disney Cars series voicing the character Mater. Larry's comedy is sure to make the whole family laugh. Warming up the crowd for Larry the Cable Guy is comedian Derrick Stroup. With the cadence of an angry auctioneer, he engages his audiences with his detailed stories, over the top energy and southern charm.





Tickets to all announced Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand shows can be purchased starting Friday, May 19 at the Du Quoin Grandstand box office at 10 a.m. and through Ticketmaster at noon.





Friday, August 25: Fairytales on Ice





Adults - $25 / Children 12 & Under - $20





Saturday, August 26: Carly Pearce





Tier 1 - $40 / Tier 2 - $35





Sunday, August 27: TBD





Monday, August 28: Harness Racing





Tuesday, August 29: Harness Racing





Wednesday, August 30: Harness Racing





Thursday, August 31: Randy Houser with Murphy 500





Tier 1 - $30 / /Tier 2 - $25





Friday, September 1: Dustin Lynch with TBD





Tier 1 - $48 / Tier 2 - $35





Saturday, September 2: USAC (afternoon)





Saturday, September 2: Flo Rida w/ TBD





Tier 1 - $35 / Tier 2 - $30





Sunday, September 3: ARCA





Monday, September 4: Larry the Cable Guy w/ Derrick Stroup





Tier 1 - $35 / Tier 2 - $30





The Du Quoin State Fair still has one headline act to announce for the 2023 grandstand. Watch for the announcement in the coming weeks. The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 25 - September 4. Admission to the fair is free, parking is $15 for Gate 1, and $10 for all other gates.







