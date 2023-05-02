North and South I-55 Closed Due to Extreme Winds

SPRINGFIELD - Out of an abundance of caution, the Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Transportation are closing Interstate 55 (I-55) between milepost 63 and milepost 82 due to extreme winds creating low visibility and dangerous driving conditions. At this time, no crashes have occurred along this stretch today, but for the public's safety, the road will be closed until the winds decrease.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.