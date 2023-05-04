Experience the Soul-Stirring Rhythms of KOUNTKONP in its debut Album: "High Vibrations
Fineness World Inc. releases a new rhythm, KOUNTKONP, through a music album titled: “HIGH VIBRATIONS”. Get it now on CD or digital download.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fineness World, Inc.
Get ready to move and groove with Fineness World Inc.'s latest music release by KOUNTKONP, featuring their new album, "HIGH VIBRATIONS". This unique rhythm blends the soulful beats of Country Music with the vibrant sounds of Konpa, a popular genre from Haiti, creating a musical experience unlike any other.
With positive-thinking lyrics that inspire listeners to embrace change and reach for their highest potential, KOUNTKONP is a true masterpiece. The rhythm's roots can be traced back to the virtual island of Achievements Island, introduced in the bestselling book "The Mango Family: Thinking Differently" published in 2022.
Fans can get their hands on this amazing album in two versions: physical CDs and online downloads. You can stream or download the album from all major platforms or head over to Hearnow.com for a digital copy. Physical CDs are available now on Fineness World Inc Store and Facebook Store.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the power of KOUNTKONP and join the movement of positive change today!
