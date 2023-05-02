Shaftsbury Barracks / Missing person

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B3002120

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Paul Sokolowski

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 10:56 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vicinity of 178 Conservation Way, Sunderland, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing person

MISSING: John R. Joy

AGE: 91

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a missing persons case in the area of Sunderland and asking for the public’s assistance in attempting to locate the individual and a vehicle he was last seen driving.

John R. Joy, 91, of Randolph was last seen at about 10:56 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in the vicinity of the Orvis store on Conservation Way in Sunderland. He was driving a 2018 silver Toyota Prius with Vermont license plate ETG 995. Mr. Joy experiences dementia and appeared confused and lost when he was last seen. Investigators believe he may have been attempting to drive to Bennington Hospital to see a family member, but he never arrived and has not been seen since.

The disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there are concerns for Mr. Joy’s welfare. He is white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, with thinning salt-and-pepper hair.

Anyone who sees Mr. Joy or his vehicle is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury at 802-442-5421.

- 30 -