Amare Global Appoints Kent Wood as Chief Operating Officer

LEHI, Utah, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amare Global, The Mental Wellness Company® and leader in all-natural mental wellness solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Kent Wood to Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his new role, Kent will be responsible for overseeing all global operations of the company, including finance, supply chain, IT, and legal. Kent will focus on ensuring the operational health of the business, with an emphasis on optimizing the supply chain to support the company's record-breaking growth and global expansion. In addition to his new role, Kent will continue fulfilling the responsibilities of Chief Financial Officer (CFO.)

"Kent's promotion to COO is a testament to his exceptional leadership, experience and talent," said Amare CEO, Jared Turner. "He has contributed significantly to the success of Amare and our phenomenal growth up to this point, and his expertise and understanding of the direct selling category is nearly unmatched."

Kent brings over 30 years of experience leading the most successful network marketing companies. Prior to joining Amare, he founded, invested in, and served on the boards of four direct selling companies, which generated over $3 billion in cumulative aggregate revenues. His impressive track record has been recognized by Utah Business Magazine, which named him one of their "Forty Under 40" honorees.

Joining Amare as Chief Financial Officer in 2019, Kent has played an instrumental role in the company's growth, including the successful strategic acquisition of Kyäni Inc. in 2022. Kent is inspired by the Amare community and their commitment to helping families all over the world experience better mental wellness through Amare's Gut-Brain Axis (GBX) -supporting products. "We have a remarkable team of people who are doing something truly exceptional for thousands of families worldwide, and I am honored to be a part of the movement", he remarked. Kent and his wife reside in Utah and are the parents of five beautiful daughters and love their role as grandparents to five grandchildren.

About Amare Global

Amare Global® (amare.com) is The Mental Wellness Company® and is the category leader in creating holistic mental wellness solutions. The name Amare translates "to love" in Latin and a core part of its mission is to create more love, empowerment, and wellness in the world by providing high-quality natural products that support holistic wellness. Amare's patented and award-winning proprietary formulations leverage the powerful science of the gut microbiome and the gut-brain axis (GBX), along with other clinically studied ingredients and blends. For more information, visit Amare.com, follow @amareglobal on Instagram, or visit us on Facebook.

