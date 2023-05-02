Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4003296

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/02/2023 at 1449 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 25, Bradford

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Richard Tucker                                              

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Topsham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were patrolling Rt. 25 in Bradford when a vehicle swerved over the center line nearly colliding with multiple State Police cruisers. The vehicle then continued travelling on Rt. 25 traveling at an excessive speed. State Police were later able to locate the vehicle and initiate a traffic stop on Flanders Brook Rd in Bradford.

 

The operator was identified as Richard Tucker (57) and after further investigation, Tucker was found to be driving with a criminally suspended license. Tucker was transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing. Tucker was then released with a citation to appear in Orange Superior Court to answer for the charges. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  06/07/2023 at 0830 hrs          

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

