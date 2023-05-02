Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,136 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,908 in the last 365 days.

Sergeant Simon Makes His Final 10-7 Call After 30 Years of Service

On Friday, March 17, 2023, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Sergeant Tom Simon retired after 30 years of dedicated service to the State of Arizona.

Sergeant Simon’s fellow motor troopers escorted him and his family home for his final “10-7”, his last radio sign-off before retirement. That final call was received by Misty Knutson, a dispatcher in our Operational Communications Bureau and the daughter of Sergeant Simon’s close friend and fallen AZDPS Officer Douglas Knutson.

Take a listen and join us in thanking Sergeant Simon for three decades of exceptional service to Arizona.

Congratulations, sir! We wish you a long and happy retirement.

 

You just read:

Sergeant Simon Makes His Final 10-7 Call After 30 Years of Service

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more