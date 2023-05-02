Deamtest Launches Cutting-Edge Web3 Solutions for Blockchain-Enabled Businesses

A leading IT services provider, Deamtest, has launched a suite of Web3 solutions aimed at businesses looking to establish a blockchain-enabled online presence. The suite includes intelligent contract development, DApp development, ICO/STO services, and blockchain consulting. Deamtest's team of blockchain developers has over ten years of experience and has been involved in over 100 successful token projects, including blockchain game development.

Deamtest, a leading IT services provider, has launched its new suite of cutting-edge Web3 solutions for businesses looking to build a blockchain-enabled online presence. With over ten years of experience in the field, the Deamtest team has already delivered results that exceed expectations, from token project development to complex Layer 1 blockchain projects.

"Deamtest is excited to provide businesses with the tools and expertise they need to succeed in today's fast-paced, digital world. Our team of blockchain developers is dedicated to excellence. We are confident our Web3 services will help our clients significantly impact their field." HeXiao, the company's founder and CEO.

Deamtest's comprehensive suite of Web3 services includes intelligent contract development, DApp development, ICO/STO services, and blockchain consulting. The company's team of developers has been involved in over 100 successful token projects, including projects like Defitankland and CryptoSports. With their technical assessment services, Deamtest can confidently help clients navigate the latest developments in the industry.

One of the company's featured services is blockchain game development, which enables clients to design and develop blockchain-based games that offer unique features like decentralized ownership of assets and provably fair results.

"Our goal is to provide businesses with various services related to blockchain technology. Our Web3 solutions will help businesses streamline work processes, maintain daily operations, and achieve their goals," said Pawel Lee, the company's co-founder and CTO.

Deamtest's Web3 services are designed to be secure, scalable, and easy to use. The company's coding and design services ensure that clients receive a codebase that meets their needs, while their technology services provide cutting-edge blockchain and Web3 solutions.

To learn more about Deamtest's services, individuals can visit their website or follow them on social media. The company can be found on Twitter, Discord, Telegram, Reddit, Medium, and GitHub.

About the team:

With collective experience and diverse skill sets, the team can offer a range of services that meet clients' needs in the blockchain industry.

Founder and CEO, HeXiao, has over ten years of experience in the field and has led the team to achieve outstanding results. Co-founders Pawel Lee and Jack Mao bring advanced technical skills and expertise as CTOs.

The project management office (PMO) is led by Jesse Liu, who ensures that projects are delivered on time and within budget. The developers include Anton S., Logan S., Wilson S., Jack A., and Hans K., specializing in Unity and blockchain development. Tanya O., Irina N., Seren N., and Rosin M. are skilled web developers, while Huỳnh M. and Anderson T. specialize in iOS development.

About Deamtest:

Deamtest is a leading IT services provider that offers website design and development services for businesses looking to build a blockchain-enabled online presence. With over ten years of experience in the field, the company's team of blockchain developers has already delivered results that exceed expectations. Their services range from innovative contract development to DApp development, ICO/STO services, and blockchain consulting.

Media Contact

Deamtest Software Limited

HeXiao

HongKong