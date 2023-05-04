National OnDemand’s Boteler profiled by New Republic Partners
National OnDemand CEO shares story of how he built nationwide communication and utility infrastructure service provider.
I thought we could make the installation process more efficient, and at the same time improve the way employees were treated.”BURLINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National OnDemand, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Douglas Boteler is the subject of a profile titled “Driven to Succeed” published by investment management and wealth advisory firm, New Republic Partners, which shares how he grew up in a small town before building his company into a nationwide communication and utility infrastructure service provider.
— Douglas Boteler, Chief Executive Officer
Boteler’s profile is the latest in a series New Republic Partners is publishing about successful business leaders from various backgrounds who have taken their big ideas and put them in motion to create a positive impact in the world.
The profile is as much about the growth of National OnDemand as it is about Boteler’s journey. All roads lead back to when Boteler decided to give up his former dream of being a neurosurgeon after two years at East Carolina University and decided to return home to rethink his career path.
Part of returning home to live with his parents meant finding a job while he decided what his next move would entail. That job – as fate would have it – was as a cable service installer, which birthed the idea in Boteler’s mind that he could make the installation process better for both clients and employees.
“I thought we could make the installation process more efficient, and at the same time improve the way employees were treated,” Boteler says in the article written by Emmy Lou J. Burchette.
Those factors became the platform for D&J Cable Contractors, Inc., a business Boteler founded in 2005, which specialized in last mile cable installations. The early years meant working seven days a week. It involved Boteler working long hours day and night to help grow his vision for the company. For five years, Boteler worked to grow, expand and reach a point where he could hire more people and create a sustainable corporate structure.
Boteler secured the company’s first long-term contract in 2009, which served as a runway for expansion of equipment, staff and a larger geographic footprint.
Boteler also ramped up marketing and business promotion – including sponsoring an industry golf tournament to promote business in the telecommunications industry. At this tournament, Boteler met Tim Standafer, who owned an underground utility construction company. The two became fast friends. Both leaders were growing their respective businesses and eventually decided to merge and join forces in 2017, forming what is now National OnDemand, where Standafer serves as Chief Operating Officer, alongside his old golfing-buddy-turned-business partner.
Since then, National OnDemand has grown organically and through the acquisition of 15 other businesses. In 2021 the company closed a private equity deal, giving the company an infusion of resources needed for more resources and growth.
There is much more to the story of Boteler and National OnDemand, Inc. in the full profile.
Special thanks to New Republic Partners and Emmy Lou J. Burchette for putting together such a well-written article about Boteler’s story and the evolution of what is now National OnDemand, Inc.
ABOUT NATIONAL ONDEMAND, INC.
National OnDemand is a communication and utility infrastructure service provider delivering engineering, construction and last mile solutions to the fiber, wireless, energy and technology sectors in the United States. Headquartered in Burlington, N.C., the company provides full turnkey infrastructure solutions—on-demand, anywhere across the United States. National has built its market leadership position by providing exceptional client service and identifying and acquiring firms that share its goals and commitment to excellence.
In addition, National OnDemand has developed special expertise in managing rural broadband fiber construction projects and has proactively invested in personnel and equipment resources to handle large-scale new construction projects.
Jay Daugherty
National OnDemand, Inc.
+1 919-606-1658
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok