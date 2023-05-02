TwelveStone Health Partners Announces Cumming, GA Opening
Joining Other Locations Supporting Cities Surrounding the Greater Atlanta AreaMURFREESBORO, TN, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Twelve Stone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive chronic care medication services, announces to the greater Atlanta business and healthcare community the opening of the newest Georgia Infusion Center in mid-April, 2023.
The address is 2920 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Suite 103, Cumming, Georgia 30041. This is TwelveStone’s 11th location, joining existing Infusion Centers in Tennessee (North Nashville, Murfreesboro, Mt. Juliet, Bellevue, Knoxville, and Chattanooga) along with Canton, GA and Roanoke, VA. These facilities provide a patient-centric process with a focus on assisting patients with chronic condition management.
“We are thrilled to expand just outside of the Atlanta area partnering with Kimberly Scheffel MSN, APRN, FNP-C and her team,” shared Shane Reeves, chief executive officer, TwelveStone Health Partners. “It is a blessing to offer an exceptional patient experience to the residents of this community.”
Patients receive care in a private treatment room, and benefit from the care and support of certified clinicians. Free Wi-Fi, snacks and drinks are also offered to patients and caregivers which creates a positive patient experience with personalized attention.
“We are excited to bring this much needed service to our community for chronic care,” shares Kimberly Scheffel. “We are thankful for our partnership with TwelveStone Health Partners.” Learn more about TwelveStone Health Partner’s innovative infusion centers here.
About TwelveStone Health Partners
TwelveStone Health Partners incorporates the objective of glorifying God into its mission by delivering a higher level of service to partners and patients. As an organization, TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health. Founded in 2016 TwelveStone is the third iteration of pharmacy organizations founded by Shane Reeves and the Reeves family. Today TwelveStone is rapidly expanding across the Southeast anchored by spa-like infusion centers conveniently located in suburban communities supported by additional services including package medications, home infusion, enteral and injections. TwelveStone is dedicated to providing the highest level of care to those with chronic, complex conditions in the environment that is most convenient for both
the patient and their loved ones. For more information, visit www.12stonehealth.com.
Amanda Cecconi
Punching Nun Group
+1 6154737536
email us here