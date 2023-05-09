Beautifi Partners with Flinks to Deliver Integrated and Instant Bank Verification
Beautifi offers elective procedure financing with broad financial data and advanced algorithms, providing affordable payment plans with reduced default risks.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beautifi, a Vancouver-based company providing affordable financing solutions for elective procedures, has just announced the integration of Flinks technology into its online loan application flow. Beautifi has been making waves in the fintech industry since its launch in 2022, focused on delivering innovative financing solutions with a dedication to customer satisfaction. Flinks is a Canadian fintech company that provides financial data connectivity solutions. By integrating Flinks, Beautifi has taken the next step in the evolution of lending by offering its clients a more efficient, seamless, secure, and paperless experience.
Flinks is trusted by all major North American banks and credit risk assessment companies like Equifax, enabling Beautifi to securely verify their applicants' identity, income, and credit rating in real-time. This data is accessed through secure APIs that utilize bank-level security measures, such as encryption and multi-factor authentication, to protect customers' sensitive information and deny unauthorized users trying to access their sensitive banking data.
Flinks provides an added layer of security for Beautifi's customers with its industry-leading SOC2 stamp of approval.
SOC2 (System and Organization Controls 2) is a cybersecurity certification that assesses an organization's information security controls related to the storage, processing, and transmission of customer data. Independent auditors issue SOC2 reports after evaluating the controls based on five trust service principles: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
Using Flinks technology, Beautifi delivers a more streamlined and efficient application process, which can quickly and accurately verify an applicant's identity and income to reduce the risk of fraud and errors that may occur with manual verification processes. In addition to providing an added layer of protection for their customers, Flinks enables Beautifi to see a broad range of financial data that verifies income and highlights trends within an applicant's income or bank account, which can be used to make more informed lending decisions.
"Integrating Flinks technology into our application process is a key milestone as we work to increase conversion rates and make better lending decisions in 2023" said Ryan Brinkhurst, Founder & CEO of Beautifi. "This integration is another differentiator placing Beautifi’s app flow and customer journey well ahead of other medical financing companies in the industry." Beautifi is on a mission to offer more Canadians affordable payment plans, making it easier to access credit and manage their finances while reducing the risk of default.
The market for elective surgeries is experiencing rapid growth and is anticipated to surpass $201 billion by 2031, according to a 2022 report published by Allied Marketing Research Group. Social media has dramatically impacted the beauty industry by transforming how elective surgeries and procedures are perceived. Plastic surgery is no longer considered "taboo" as celebrities and influencers openly discuss their cosmetic procedures, normalizing the conversation and making information on elective procedures more accessible to the general public. Furthermore, with advancements in technology and techniques, elective surgeries have become increasingly safer and more efficient than ever before.
According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2021 alone, over 2 million people underwent cosmetic surgical procedures. This trend is not limited to one gender, age group, or ethnicity. People from all walks of life are turning to plastic surgery to enhance their physical features and express themselves in new ways.
Beautifi's integration of Flinks is a significant step towards enhancing the customer experience and lending process.
With this integration, Beautifi continues to deliver on the path to becoming Canada's leading medical financing company.
