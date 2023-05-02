The Lee Company Announces CEO Transition

Marietta Lee

WESTBROOK, CT, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lee Company will become a third generation led family business, marking a major milestone in the company's history. On July 10th, 2023 - the 75th anniversary of The Lee Company - Marietta S. Lee, the granddaughter of the company’s founder, will become President and CEO. William (Bill) W. Lee, Marietta’s uncle and the founder’s son, will retire as President and CEO, remaining Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Continuing family involvement in the stewardship of the business has always been important to the Lee family. This transition in leadership from generation two to generation three represents a celebratory occasion for The Lee Company. Bill Lee said, “this transition has been many years in the making and I have complete confidence that Marietta is going to be a terrific leader of The Lee Company.”

After 75 years in business, Marietta will be the company’s first female President and CEO. Since joining the company in 2001, she has served as Assistant Facilities Manager, Facilities Manager, Vice President of the Restrictor Group, Vice President of the Industrial Microhydraulics Group, Executive Vice President, and COO. “I’m honored and excited to be taking on this new role. I plan to continue our long tradition of steady, stable growth, expanding and improving our products, and serving markets all over the world.” Marietta stated.

Bill began his role as CEO and President of The Lee Company in 2010. Under his leadership, The Lee Company has grown from under 800 employees to over 1,100. He has led his family’s business through some of its most challenging times, including the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of its most rewarding - the acquisition of the TTP Ventus Ltd. company (now LEE Ventus Ltd.), the addition of about 262,000 square feet of manufacturing space, the elimination of monthly medical insurance premiums for employees, and the release of numerous new products.

The Lee Company is a world leader in miniature precision fluid control products for industries like aerospace and defense, automotive, diagnostics, industrial and off-highway, medical equipment, scientific instruments, motorsports, oil and gas, power generation, and many others. Founded in 1948, the company is recognized for providing engineered solutions for some of the world’s largest and most innovative companies. With over 1,100 employees, The Lee Company occupies over 1.2 million square feet of manufacturing space in Westbrook and Essex, Connecticut. Thanks to the organization’s unbeatable manufacturing ability, Lee products are recognized worldwide for their outstanding quality, unmatched reliability, and superior performance.