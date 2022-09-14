The Lee Company Inc. Acquires TTP Ventus Limited

Tom Harrison, Bill Lee, Keith Haddow, Sam Hyde and James McCrone TTP Ventus team at TTP Group Headquarters, Thursday, September 1, 2022

The acquisition brings cutting-edge micropumps and pump modules to The Lee Company’s range of fluid control components for the life science and medical markets.

WESTBROOK, CT, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lee Company is pleased to announce that it has acquired TTP Ventus Limited from TTP Group. Based near Cambridge, UK, TTP Ventus is an inventor and manufacturer of silent, compact micropumps and pump modules with unrivaled features, enabling cutting-edge innovation across the medical, life science, environmental, and industrial sectors. These products complement The Lee Company’s existing broad range of miniature fluid control components widely utilized across the same industries.

“TTP Ventus brings exciting new technology to The Lee Company, enhancing our offering in the strategically important life science and medical markets,” said Bill Lee, President and CEO. “The fit with our existing product lines is strong, and we expect our global force of Sales Engineers to accelerate Ventus’ growth. The Lee Company’s unique capabilities in miniaturization and engineering keep our company at the forefront of fluid flow technology and the addition of Ventus is the latest advancement of our technologies. The renamed LEE Ventus will become the eleventh production group for The Lee Company and the fourth member of the Electro Fluidic Systems (EFS) division. Our customers will now have even greater performance range and precision control of pressure and flow conditions in both liquid and pneumatic applications.”

James McCrone, Head of Business Operations, TTP Group, commented, “We’re delighted with this successful outcome for TTP Ventus as it enters an exciting new phase in its growth. Under TTP Group’s incubation, the team have transformed an innovative technology into an exciting new product and a successful business. The Lee Company’s established leadership in precision fluidic control and their global sales reach makes them the ideal acquisition partner.”

LEE Ventus will continue operations in the UK, becoming The Lee Company’s first international production unit.

About TTP Ventus Limited www.ttpventus.com

TTP Ventus is a manufacturer of silent, compact micropumps and pump modules with unrivaled features, enabling cutting-edge innovation across the medical, life science, environmental and industrial sectors.

About The Lee Company Inc. www.theleeco.com

The Lee Company is a world leader in miniature precision fluid control products for industries like aerospace and defense, automotive, diagnostics, industrial and off-highway, medical equipment, scientific instruments, motorsports, oil and gas, power generation, and many others. Founded in 1948, the Company is recognized for providing engineered solutions for some of the world’s largest and most innovative companies. With over 1,100 employees, The Lee Company occupies over 1.2 million square feet of manufacturing space in Westbrook and Essex, Connecticut.

About TTP Group Limited www.ttpgroup.com

TTP Group combines the strengths of science, engineering, and business development to help companies, large and small, to recognize, create and exploit new technology. TTP Group also incubates new technology and invests in early-stage technology companies.