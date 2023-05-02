Dispensary gives 505 free tacos to customers as Cinco de Mayo treat
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bazonzoes Provisioning Center is giving 505 free tacos to its customers as part of its Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 5, 2023, from 11 am to 7 pm.
Oakland County's original dispensary, located in Walled Lake, is partnering with D & W Street Eatery to give customers a taste of Mexico to go along with their in-store flower sale on Friday. Cinco de Mayo is a yearly celebration held on May 5, which commemorates the anniversary of Mexico's victory over the Second French Empire.
"We love tacos," said lead munchie maven, Erin McCann-Sabo, who also plans marketing and events for the award-winning company.
"Tacos are the perfect treat to celebrate Cinco so why not share with our awesome customers-- especially if they are picking up other party favors at the store," continued Sabo.
D & W Street Eatery, the popular Latin American BBQ food truck will be at the local dispensary from 11 am - 7 pm, Customers can earn a taco ticket with any purchase while supplies last.
Bazonzoes was founded in 2010 as the first medical provisioning center in Oakland County, MI. They have since re-licensed, opening medical and recreational provisioning centers in Lansing, MI, and Walled Lake, MI, and grow and processing opening in 2023.
Bazonzoes mission is to provide the highest quality products, care, and service to the cannabis community and beyond. To find out more about Bazonzoes, visit www.bazonzoesmi.com
Erin McCann-Sabo
Oakland County's original dispensary, located in Walled Lake, is partnering with D & W Street Eatery to give customers a taste of Mexico to go along with their in-store flower sale on Friday. Cinco de Mayo is a yearly celebration held on May 5, which commemorates the anniversary of Mexico's victory over the Second French Empire.
"We love tacos," said lead munchie maven, Erin McCann-Sabo, who also plans marketing and events for the award-winning company.
"Tacos are the perfect treat to celebrate Cinco so why not share with our awesome customers-- especially if they are picking up other party favors at the store," continued Sabo.
D & W Street Eatery, the popular Latin American BBQ food truck will be at the local dispensary from 11 am - 7 pm, Customers can earn a taco ticket with any purchase while supplies last.
Bazonzoes was founded in 2010 as the first medical provisioning center in Oakland County, MI. They have since re-licensed, opening medical and recreational provisioning centers in Lansing, MI, and Walled Lake, MI, and grow and processing opening in 2023.
Bazonzoes mission is to provide the highest quality products, care, and service to the cannabis community and beyond. To find out more about Bazonzoes, visit www.bazonzoesmi.com
Erin McCann-Sabo
Bazonzoes
+1 3133031050
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube