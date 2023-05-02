Mobile Edge Helps Busy Moms Protect Valuable Tech, No Matter Where Life Takes Them
Celebrate Mother’s Day with a Practical and Thoughtful Gift from Mobile Edge
We take great pride in helping busy moms carry and protect valuable gear, no matter where life takes them.”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today's moms are always on the move. They juggle a million tasks while working remotely, traveling for work, or managing the household. To keep up with their fast pace, they need tech that can go where they go, when they go. Mobile Edge makes that possible with stylish and functional carrying solutions designed to keep busy moms connected, organized, and productive.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Mobile Edge
This Mother's Day, celebrate mobile moms with a practical and thoughtful gift from Mobile Edge they'll use for years.
“Everyone relies on technology more than ever, including our moms. Whether it’s for work or play, we take our tech with us everywhere we go. We’re at a loss without it,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “From laptop bags and totes to mobile power, we have products to suit every mom's individual style and personality. We take great pride in helping busy moms carry and protect valuable gear, no matter where life takes them.”
Women looking for a combination of style and top-notch functionality need to look no further than the ScanFast Onyx Briefcase. Part of the “ScanFast for Her Collection,” this briefcase features a classic design that will be in vogue for years. The exterior features faux-croc accents for a stylish look, plus designer-quality, tailored materials, and fittings.
The Onyx Briefcase is TSA-compliant so travelers can breeze through airport security without removing their laptops. In addition to its dedicated laptop compartment, the Onyx offers sections and pockets for papers, personal items, and tech accessories.
Designed to fit 16-inch laptops and 17-inch MacBooks, the Onyx was seen on the TV show Pretty Little Liars.
If it’s versatility busy moms crave, the Urban Laptop Tote is a perfect everyday companion for busy lifestyles. Whether for work, school, traveling, or a trip to the gym, this spacious tote does it all.
Its large, main compartment features a zipper closure and a fully lined interior with padded pockets for laptops and tablets. An internal workstation includes storage for pens, smartphones, flash drives, and other accessories, as well as a handy key fob. Open pockets on both ends of the tote can hold water bottles and other personal items.
The Urban Tote is made of lightweight, durable charcoal-colored cotton canvas with contrasting vegan leather trim in brown or black. With dual top handles, it's easy to carry and offers versatility as a purse, travel bag, briefcase, or even a diaper bag.
Of course, carrying all that tech without some sort of power backup is pointless. Let’s take a look at a couple of favorites.
The CORE 24000 Mah Capacity Power Brick is a 65W powerhouse that can charge up to four devices at once, including a laptop. Compact and lightweight, this airplane-friendly device features four outputs, including a built-in AC outlet.
World-class safety features include Smart Chip Technology for charging devices optimally, plus protection from overcharging, overheating, overvoltage, and short circuits.
For those with less power demand, the 20,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank is a popular choice.
This slim, portable power bank can charge up to three devices simultaneously. Engineered with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology, it can fast charge compatible devices from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes. This power bank is protected against short circuits and overcharging.
Like all Mobile Edge cases, backpacks, and bags, the Onyx Briefcase and Urban Laptop Tote come with a Lifetime Warranty. All items sold by Mobile Edge come with a 100% Customer Satisfaction Guarantee.
Mother’s Day Gift Giving Made Easy
For a limited time, use promo code MOM25 at checkout from the Mobile Edge online store to receive 25% off sitewide. Some exclusions apply. Customers also get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Editor’s Note: SAMPLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR REVIEW. Supplies are limited.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Mobile Edge produces award-winning, durable, and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
Paul June
Mobile Edge, LLC
+ +17143991400
pj@mobileedge.com
Urban Laptop Tote by Mobile Edge