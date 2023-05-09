Mente Group Announces New Managing Director With Over a Decade Of Aviation Experience

Mente Group specializes in private aviation solutions

Former Airshare VP, Jared Absher, began acting as managing director for the South Region on May 1.

FRISCO, TX, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mente Group, an aviation management company that specializes in private aviation solutions, recently welcomed Jared Absher to their team, as the new managing director for the South region. Absher started on May 1, and serves the region that includes New Mexico, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

Absher brings ten years of experience in the helicopter and fixed-wing aviation industry to Mente Group. In 2011, Absher graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a Bachelor of Science in Physics.

"I am excited to join Mente Group because of its reputation as one of the premier aviation solutions companies in the industry,” said Absher of his new role.

As Managing Director of the South Region, Absher will manage Mente Group's regional client portfolio. Absher will serve as the key contact and advisor for South Region clients interested in aviation-related products and consulting services.

Mente Group's Senior Managing Director, Jim Lewis, states, "We are thrilled to have Jared come on board as we continue to build-out the business development Managing Director team here at Mente Group. His experience in the OEM world, his knowledge of the fractional world, and his C-Suite relationships in Texas will be quite an asset."

As Managing Director, Absher is responsible for researching solutions for existing clients, and analyzing each customer's financial and strategies to make strategic recommendations.

CONTACT: For more information about Mente Group and its services, call 214.351.959 or email info@MenteGroup.com. Visit the Mente Group website at: https://mentegroup.com.

About Mente Group: Located in Frisco, Texas, Mente Group provides aviation management services to business professionals and corporations. Their team of aviation experts provides consultation services and assists businesses with buying, selling, and managing private aircraft, as well as exploring fractional ownership. The team at Mente Group also provides appraisal and forecasting services. They identify, inspect, audit, and verify each aircraft to ensure their clients have their ideal aviation solution.