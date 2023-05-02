***ENDORSEMENT*** Former ICE Director Thomas Homan Endorses Matt Strickland for Virginia Senate
Matt’s leadership on the battlefield and his courage to fight corrupt bureaucracy is exactly what the statehouse in Richmond needs.”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Matt Strickland, a fifth-generation Virginian and owner of Gourmeltz is running as a Republican candidate for the VA Senate, representing Virginia’s 27th District. The Strickland campaign again proves why he's the grassroots candidate for Senate District 27. His endorsements include former ICE Director for President Trump, Thomas Homan, also include Congressman from Mike Kelly from Pennsylvania, Governor Youngkin's former nominee for Virginia Board of Education, Suparna Dutta.
— Former ICE Director Thomas Homan
"I have been a law enforcement officer for nearly 35 years and was nominated by President Trump as the first ICE Director that came up through the ranks. As someone who has worked for, served with, and led law enforcement professionals, I know how vital it is to have a safe and secure country led by true brave patriots. I understand that this country is at a time of crisis and fixing our nation’s problems begins at the local level. After meeting and speaking to Matt Strickland about his numerous policy positions and America First beliefs, I am convinced that he is a candidate who will be a strong fighter for his community, his state, and his nation. Matt’s leadership on the battlefield and his courage to fight corrupt bureaucracy is exactly what the statehouse in Richmond needs. Matt has my full support not only in the form of an endorsement, but as I am in his district, I will be voting for him. Matt is the right guy, at the right time, who has the right solutions," said Thomas Homan.
About: Matt Strickland
Matt Strickland is an Army Veteran that spent almost an entire decade fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan. Inspired by his grandfather, who served as an Infantryman with the 3rd Army under General Patton in World War II, Matt joined the Army in 2001 at the age of 17 and served as a Combat Medic in the 25th Infantry, as well as a Counter Assault Team Medic with Blackwater.
After Matt’s extensive service to his country, he became a small business owner, opening his restaurant, Gourmeltz.
In 2020, Matt stood up to then Governor Northam’s unconstitutional covid mandates. Gourmeltz opened without restrictions, ensuring citizens’ constitutional rights were not infringed upon, regardless of the consequences. Matt opposed the unconstitutional mandates. The people stood with Gourmeltz, and the restaurant was filled with Patriots from open to close.
Despite numerous threats and attempts to shut down Gourmeltz by the state and federal government, he remained open and stood with the people. The Attorney General of Virginia sued Matt in an attempt to shut their doors, but Matt won. It restored his hope for our country’s future, and sparked his desire to run for state senate.
Through his fight against the tyrannical government, Matt realized a void in Virginia politics. None of his elected officials stood beside him in his fight against Northam and the overreaching mandates; they were silent on the issue. He wants to show these idle politicians what leadership is and how to represent the people they serve.
