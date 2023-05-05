Dr. Steven Karp, D.C. is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
Dr. Steven Karp, D.C. is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
Receiving the Women’s Health Choice Award is a testament to our commitment in providing the highest quality of care and service to women.”GLEN MILLS, PA, USA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- – WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
— Dr. Steven Karp, D.C.
Dr. Steven Karp has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Karp strives to enhance his patients’ quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results.
“Receiving the Women’s Health Choice Award is a testament to our commitment in providing the highest quality of care and service to women. It’s an honor to be recognized in empowering and advocating for women’s health, and we will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do.”Dr. Steven Karp, D.C.
Delia Passi, Founder of Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household, and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.
ABOUT FIRM/ADVISOR
Dr. Karp is from Cherry Hill, NJ, and is a lifelong resident of the Philadelphia region. He has a passion for helping people improve their health and overcome skin-related issues. Most recently an active board member of the Police Athletic League (PAL) in Wilmington, DE. In addition, he is the past president of The Rotary Club of West Chester (2009-2010). Most Sundays you will find him rooting for his beloved Eagles.
https://laserskinmedspa.com/
ABOUT WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®
The Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
Dr. Steven Karp
LaserSkin MedSpa
+1 610-886-4980
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram