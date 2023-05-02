Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's Manager, Lori Hintz, Completes Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Train-the-Trainer Course
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to announce that Lori Hintz, our esteemed Manager, has successfully completed the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ train-the-trainer course. This certification enables her to teach real estate agents the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program, providing them with the skills and knowledge necessary to help homeowners prepare their homes for sale and increase their property values.
The Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program is a revolutionary new approach to selling homes. It offers homeowners a comprehensive set of tools and services to help them prepare their homes for sale, including inspections, repairs, and warranties. This program not only increases the value of the home but also provides peace of mind to potential buyers.
With Lori's completion of the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ train-the-trainer course, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is excited to expand our offerings and provide our agents with this valuable program. Lori is well-versed in the program's principles and techniques, and she is excited to pass on her knowledge to our agents.
The Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program has been gaining popularity among homeowners and buyers. It helps sellers increase their property values and attracts potential buyers with a comprehensive set of services. This program also provides buyers with peace of mind, knowing that their new home has been thoroughly inspected and repaired.
Lori's extensive experience and passion for helping homeowners make her an excellent choice to teach the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program to our agents. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is committed to providing exceptional service and support to homeowners and buyers, and the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program is an important part of that commitment.
For more information about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and the Certified Pre-Owned Home program, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
