Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's Manager, Lori Hintz, Completes Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Train-the-Trainer Course

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to announce that Lori Hintz, our esteemed Manager, has successfully completed the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ train-the-trainer course. This certification enables her to teach real estate agents the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program, providing them with the skills and knowledge necessary to help homeowners prepare their homes for sale and increase their property values.

The Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program is a revolutionary new approach to selling homes. It offers homeowners a comprehensive set of tools and services to help them prepare their homes for sale, including inspections, repairs, and warranties. This program not only increases the value of the home but also provides peace of mind to potential buyers.

With Lori's completion of the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ train-the-trainer course, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is excited to expand our offerings and provide our agents with this valuable program. Lori is well-versed in the program's principles and techniques, and she is excited to pass on her knowledge to our agents.

The Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program has been gaining popularity among homeowners and buyers. It helps sellers increase their property values and attracts potential buyers with a comprehensive set of services. This program also provides buyers with peace of mind, knowing that their new home has been thoroughly inspected and repaired.

Lori's extensive experience and passion for helping homeowners make her an excellent choice to teach the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program to our agents. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is committed to providing exceptional service and support to homeowners and buyers, and the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program is an important part of that commitment.

For more information about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and the Certified Pre-Owned Home program, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's Manager, Lori Hintz, Completes Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Train-the-Trainer Course

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159 Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Company/Organization
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

More From This Author
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's Manager, Lori Hintz, Completes Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Train-the-Trainer Course
Michael W. Smith Becomes Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Ryan Min Launches Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent Program with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
View All Stories From This Author