Michael W. Smith Becomes Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael W. Smith, a highly accomplished real estate agent, has joined Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and has become a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent. The certification means that Smith's clients will receive an array of benefits, including a high-quality pre-listing inspection that can help avoid buyer-related delays, termite inspection, home warranties, buy-back guarantees, and more.

According to Smith, Certified Pre-Owned Homes™ sell quicker, for more money, with less hassle to both the seller and buyer. He will leverage his more than two decades of experience in the Bay Area East Bay real estate market, along with his extensive industry connections, to help sellers get the best possible deal on their properties.

Smith brings a long history of success to Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. As a business owner of a computer networking company for 15 years providing an array of services for fortune 100 companies, Smith developed exceptional customer service skills that have proved invaluable in the real estate industry.

As a top-performing agent at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Smith has become widely recognized for generating multiple cash offers for his clients. His success is driven by his exceptional marketing skills, keen eye for identifying opportunities, and ability to tailor his services to meet clients' unique needs.

Smith is also known for his dedication to giving back. He supports the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.

For more information about Smith and his services, contact Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty today and learn more about how he can help you generate multiple cash offers for your property.

