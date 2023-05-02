Educational Online Video Series Helps People with Epilepsy who have Seizures

An online educational video series for people with epilepsy who have seizures.

Hear from people with epilepsy, caregivers, celebrities, and health care experts on the importance of seizure action plans and rescue therapies.

WEST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CMEology, a continuing medical education company, has launched “Conversations About Epilepsy,” an online educational video series. The program was created by clinical experts, people with epilepsy, and caregivers. The videos feature celebrity advocates including Pearce Joza (“ZOMBIES”), Brent Spiner (“Star Trek”), Gabrielle Ruiz (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), and Colton Dunn (“Superstore,” “The Recruit”). The program can be accessed at https://www.conversationsaboutepilepsy.org/.

The over-arching purpose of this educational program is to enable, empower, and prepare people with epilepsy, caregivers, and healthcare providers to engage in conversations about epilepsy, seizure action plans, and rescue therapies. “Healthcare providers think they are having conversations about seizure action plans and rescue medication options but in truth, these topics are not being discussed adequately. Most of the time, there is no conversation happening at all. If you or someone you care for has questions about seizures or rescue therapies, this program is a great place to start,” said Patty Osborne Shafer, RN, MN, epilepsy nurse specialist.

“At first I didn’t want to take any more medication but now I know that rescue therapies are the right thing for me,” said Lowell Evans. “If you struggle with seizures or are a caregiver of a loved one who is impacted by seizures, this program is for you. Watching these videos and starting the conversation about these important topics with your healthcare provider is the first step to improving your life.”

The videos are structured for young adults, adults, and caregivers of people with epilepsy. Watching the videos takes you through personal, eye-opening journeys that can help answer patient and caregiver questions about seizure action plans and rescue therapies.

“I have some good friends who are impacted by epilepsy. I was proud to be a part of this video series to help raise awareness of the importance of talking about seizures and understanding treatment options. I highly recommend watching these videos,” said actor Pearce Joza.

“These videos guide viewers on how to best approach their healthcare provider on how to talk about seizure action plans and rescue therapies,” stated Nancy Santilli, RN, NP, epilepsy nurse specialist. “People with epilepsy may not engage in conversations with healthcare providers about rescue therapies because they do not perceive how rescue medications — or a change in the type of rescue medication — might be relevant to their own care.” According to Jennifer Griffin, a caregiver, “the best thing to do is to create a seizure action plan with your healthcare provider so everyone has some input.”

Along with the recently launched patient and caregiver videos, CMEology released a continuing education activity to provide more information for healthcare professionals. This educational activity can be accessed at https://www.conversationsaboutepilepsy.org/continuing-education-for-clinicians.

Special thanks to The Seizure Action Plan Coalition (managed by Epilepsy Alliance America), Living Well with Epilepsy, and DEE-P Connections, for their insight and assistance in distributing this educational program.

This program was developed independently by CMEology in collaboration with people with epilepsy, caregivers, and clinical experts. It was made possible through an educational grant from Neurelis Inc. Neurelis had no influence on the content of the videos or any aspect of this program. The program was created for informational purposes only and is not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.

