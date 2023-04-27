Educational Initiative Helps Healthcare Providers Learn About New Treatment Approaches For Schizophrenia

A New Treatment Paradigm: Targeting Trace Amine-Associated Receptor 1 (TAAR1) in Schizophrenia

The Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology and CMEology, leaders in continuing education for health care professionals, have launched a new initiative to broaden health care provider (HCP) knowledge about emerging approaches to the treatment of schizophrenia. Psychiatrists and other HCPs need education about strategies to reduce the vast unmet needs in the treatment of schizophrenia. The educational journal supplement, A New Treatment Paradigm: Targeting Trace Amine-Associated Receptor 1 (TAAR1) in Schizophrenia,[1] provides important information on recent developments in the treatment of this disorder. Current treatments for schizophrenia have significant limitations, such as long-term health consequences and harmful side effects. New medications that bind to TAAR1 have the potential to improve outcomes and decrease side effects in patients. The author of the supplement is John M. Kane, MD, a distinguished psychiatrist and pioneer in research and patient care for people with schizophrenia. Dr. Kane is Professor of Psychiatry at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in Hempstead, New York. The supplement is certified for continuing education credit for physicians and nurses.

Since the 1950s, antipsychotics have been the mainstay of treatment. For many patients, antipsychotics can control hallucinations, delusions, and confused thoughts, but patients often stop taking them because of short- and long-term undesirable side effects, including weight gain, diabetes, abnormal heart rhythms, and movement disorders. Although schizophrenia is highly heterogeneous, current antipsychotics largely affect the same neurological pathway in the brain. “It is not surprising that a single class of medications is not effective for all patients and all symptoms,” Dr. Kane said. He added, “Antipsychotics cannot control symptoms for a third or more of patients. The inability to manage schizophrenia adequately has far-reaching consequences for patients, families, the health care system, and society.”

Novel medications that use different biological approaches are badly needed. Dr. Kane said, “Recent promising clinical results show that targeting TAAR1 may be an important treatment option that could help patients with schizophrenia who don’t recover with current medications.” TAAR1-binding agents are being actively investigated and results suggest they hold promise, with the potential to be both effective and well tolerated with fewer undesirable side effects.

Current antipsychotics are not effective for a spectrum of schizophrenia manifestations called negative symptoms, which include loss of interest, diminished motivation, and social withdrawal. The first TAAR1 agent to move forward in clinical studies, ulotaront, has shown to be effective for both positive and negative symptoms of schizophrenia without clinically significant increases in weight, cholesterol, or blood glucose.[2] “The emerging results of TAAR1-based treatment of schizophrenia are exciting,” Dr. Kane said, “and this peer-reviewed educational activity is a singular opportunity for psychiatrists and other health care professionals to learn more about these important developments.”

About the Educational Activity

Physicians and nurses can download the journal supplement and receive credit at no cost by clicking bit.ly/TAAR1JCP. This educational activity was jointly provided by CMEology and Medical Education Resources and supported by an independent education grant from Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The supplement was edited and peer reviewed by the Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology. Sunovion had no influence over the topics or content of the supplement.

About CMEology

CMEology develops continuing education activities that engage learners and enhance retention. Working with leading institutions, CMEology strives to close professional practice gaps, increase knowledge and competence, and improve health care provider performance. Activities developed by CMEology embrace the National Quality Strategy and improve the effectiveness of patient care.

About Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a complex and persistent mental illness that impacts millions of individuals worldwide, including approximately 2.4 million people in the United States alone. Due to the severe and chronic nature of schizophrenia, it can be a significantly disabling condition with a profound impact on an individual's quality of life. Many patients with schizophrenia discontinue treatment due to the side effects or inadequate symptom control with current medications, leading to clinically significant and costly relapses and hospitalizations.

References

1. Kane, JM. A new treatment paradigm: targeting trace amine-associated receptor 1(TAAR1) in schizophrenia. Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology. 2022;42(5 supple 1):S1-S13. Available at: https://journals.lww.com/psychopharmacology/Fulltext/2022/09001/A_New_Treatment_Paradigm__Targeting_Trace.2.aspx.

2. Koblan, K, Kent, J, Hopkins, S, et al. “A non-D2 binding drug for the treatment of schizophrenia.” New England Journal of Medicine. 2020;382:1497-1506. Available at: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/ 10.1056/NEJMoa1911772.