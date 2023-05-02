Free CRM launches in Spanish

Free CRM Spanish

Free CRM software is accessible and affordable to everyone

We believe that cloud-based CRM software should be cost-effective and easily accessible no matter where you live or work.” — Eric Stone

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cogmento, a renowned provider of Free CRM software operating at FreeCRM.com, is proud to announce the launch of its award-winning CRM services in Spanish. The complete suite of FreeCRM.com's services in Spanish is now accessible to customers across the globe. With the newly introduced localized pricing, CRM services are now more affordable than industry competitors, such as SalesForce, Zoho, PipeDrive, and Insightly.

Until now, cloud service users were limited to purchasing CRM software at unfair US prices. However, with Spanish language support, businesses worldwide can now access free CRM software in their native languages and pay a fair localized price per user in their local currency.

Our customers can now access advanced cloud-based CRM software from their mobile devices or computers in Colombia utterly free of charge with our Free CRM package. They can upgrade to our Professional edition for COP $6,000 per user. Similarly, in Mexico, users can access powerful CRM cloud software in Spanish for free and upgrade to the Professional edition for MXN $40 per month per user.

Eric Stone, CEO of Cogmento, Inc., said, "Cogmento's FreeCRM.com provides businesses worldwide access to powerful CRM software, regardless of economic conditions or language barriers. Now, businesses worldwide can pay a fair price for cloud CRM solutions. We believe that cloud-based business software should be cost-effective and easily accessible no matter where you live or work. Cogmento is at the forefront of this movement with its locally priced, professional edition CRM services and our free product, FreeCRM.com."

"FreeCRM.com de Cogmento proporciona a las empresas en todo el mundo acceso a un potente software de CRM, sin importar las condiciones económicas o las barreras lingüísticas. Ahora, las empresas en todo el mundo pueden pagar un precio justo por las soluciones de CRM en la nube. Creemos que el software de negocios en la nube debería ser rentable y fácilmente accesible sin importar dónde vivas o trabajes. Cogmento está a la vanguardia de este movimiento con sus servicios de CRM en la edición profesional con precios locales y nuestro producto gratuito, FreeCRM.com."

Cogmento is a leading distributor of CRM business software and services and provides free CRM, HIPAA-compliant CRM, Professional edition CRM, white-labeled CRM, and licensed CRM software. Providing cloud services since 2003, over 1 million businesses worldwide have used FreeCRM.com to increase sales and customer smiles.