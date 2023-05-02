Ryan Min Launches Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent Program with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryan Min, a highly experienced Real Estate Agent with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, is excited to announce the launch of the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent program. This new program provides homeowners with an innovative way to sell their homes with ease and peace of mind.
The Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent program includes a range of benefits for both sellers and buyers. One of the significant benefits is the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ label, which is highly effective in attracting potential buyers. CPO homes typically sell quicker, for more money, and with less hassle for both parties.
Another benefit is the prelisting home inspection performed by a certified home inspector, which provides you with a detailed report before placing your home on the market. This service helps you avoid potential issues that could delay or even cancel the transaction, giving you the opportunity to resolve any problems or disclose them upfront to potential buyers.
The program includes services such as the prelisting termite inspection, seller warranty, and buyer warranty, adding more value and peace of mind to sellers and buyers alike. Additionally, the exclusive 24-month buy-back guarantee for buyers provides unparalleled assurance.
Included in the program is the use of cutting-edge technology such as high definition 360° interactive Matterport 3D tours and professional HDR photography with aerial drone and virtual home staging photos that showcase your home in a unique and attractive way.
The Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent Program also offers a free appraisal report to both sellers and buyers from a selection of three lenders of choice, ensuring a hassle-free closing.
"At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, we are dedicated to providing the best possible home selling and buying experience for our clients," says Ryan Min. "I am excited to offer our Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent program, which provides unmatched professional service, expertise, and innovative technology to make the real estate transaction smoother and more comfortable for sellers and buyers alike."
For more information about the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent program offered by Ryan Min at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/.
Contact:
Ryan Min
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 818-669-5033
Email: rmin@teamnuvision.net
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/ryan-min/
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
