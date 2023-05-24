Elementl Raises $33 Million in Series B Funding to Accelerate Data Orchestration and Unleash Advanced Data Use Cases
Elementl announces $33mm series B led by Georgian to accelerate the development and adoption of Dagster, the open-source, cloud-native data orchestrator.
We are thrilled to partner with Georgian for our next stage of growth. We continue to see strong adoption of Dagster, both as an open-source solution and as a commercial Cloud offering,”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Machine learning, data science, and business analytics are revolutionizing businesses of all sizes across every industry. But data and machine learning teams struggle to manage the complexity of their data pipelines and infrastructure.
— Pete Hunt, CEO at Elementl.
Data orchestration is the foundation of the data platform and is responsible for defining, running, observing, and deploying data pipelines. However, most solutions for data orchestration do not embrace modern engineering standards, nor do they support the full development lifecycle, leaving data and machine learning teams struggling to adopt best practices such as DevOps.
While senior leaders see the transformational potential of new data applications and feel the urgency to adopt these new capabilities in their business, data teams cannot move fast enough to get these into production.
Founded by Nick Schrock in 2018, Elementl is building the Dagster open-source project to solve these problems and unlock the enormous potential value of data in industries such as insurance, finance, healthcare, biotech, retail, and academia. Dagster Cloud, Elementl’s first commercial product, launched to General Availability in the summer of 2022 and empowered Dagster open-source users with additional capabilities such as branch deployments, enterprise access control, and a variety of hosted options, including Hybrid and Serverless.
Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, the data category has remained strong.
“We're excited to partner with the Elementl team, and we see Dagster as a critical enabler for data teams looking to build robust, high-performing data pipelines and machine learning applications. Our R&D team adopted Dagster for data orchestration over a year ago after an evaluation of the solutions in the space. We've been impressed with how Dagster has accelerated our Engineering team's productivity and ability to efficiently ship production-grade data pipelines.” said Emily Walsh, lead investor at Georgian.
The new capital will allow Elementl to scale go-to-market activities and continue its rapid product evolution.
“Dagster was built from the ground up to provide a transformative developer experience while supporting the most demanding use cases in data engineering. Our unique abstractions and asset-first approach are really resonating with data practitioners, and we're seeing this play out in our key growth metrics,” said Nick Schrock, founder and CTO at Elementl.
The adoption of Dagster has grown rapidly since the GA release. In the last twelve months:
- The number of active Dagster projects has tripled.
- The Dagster open-source community has grown by over 3X.
- Community participation on GitHub has doubled, with more users contributing code, ideas, and issue comments.
Global businesses, including Doordash, Flexport, and Aritzia, are choosing Dagster for everything from deploying ETL pipelines for analytics teams all the way to developing production machine learning models that are core to their products.
Dagster is not just the emerging leader in greenfield data platforms. It is increasingly attracting users who are migrating off of legacy technologies such as Apache Airflow. In January, the Elementl team lowered the barrier to migrating by releasing new tooling which allows users to run data pipelines written for Apache Airflow directly on Dagster.
The technology-driven financial services firm Group 1001 was able to migrate all of its Airflow pipelines to Dagster in two weeks, achieving much faster development velocity. “We can deliver more insight, and we can deliver faster value. Because speed is what we care about,” said Gu Xie, Head of Data Engineering at Group 1001.
Interested parties can try out Dagster for free by either running the open-source project or signing up for a trial at https://dagster.io/
About Elementl
Elementl was founded on the vision of bringing much-needed improvements to the domain of data engineering by tackling some of the more challenging components of the toolset. Elementl's first endeavor was Dagster, a fundamental reinvention of data orchestration, starting from first principles and introducing opinionated and innovative approaches.
About Georgian
At Georgian, we invest in high-growth B2B software companies that harness the power of data in a trustworthy way. Our technology platform identifies and accelerates the best growth-stage software companies. We believe that a digital approach can provide a better experience of growth capital to software company CEOs and their teams. Based in Toronto, Georgian’s team brings together software entrepreneurs, machine learning experts, experienced operators, and investment professionals.
Fraser Marlow
Elementl, Inc.
+1 908-644-3915
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn