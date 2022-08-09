Dagster 1.0 and Dagster Cloud bring full cycle development best practices to data orchestration.
Elementl is announcing the 1.0 release of Dagster and Dagster Cloud. Founder and CEO Nick Schrock will lead a launch event today (Aug 9th, 2022) at 9 AM PST.
Dagster is more than a workflow engine: it’s an orchestration platform for the development, production, and observation of data assets.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elementl is announcing the 1.0 release of the open-source solution Dagster and the launch of Dagster Cloud, a commercially hosted offering, to general availability. Elementl founder and CEO Nick Schrock will lead a launch event––Dagster Day–– with live Q&A today (Aug 9th, 2022) at 9 AM PST. The event will be livecast at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=70c84LDZuzQ
With Dagster 1.0 and Dagster Cloud, modern data teams benefit from a stable development framework on an enterprise-grade hosted solution. Dagster Cloud will seamlessly handle all deployment, security, and scaling issues, allowing the data team to focus on the development, testing, and monitoring of the data platform.
Dagster Cloud can be deployed in one of two ways: Serverless – a complete turnkey hosted option with effortless deployment – or Hybrid – where the user seamlessly adds Dagster’s unique orchestration capabilities to their own cloud infrastructure.
Until now, teams working on data pipelines had few options for testing changes before they put them into production. As a result, teams are slow to develop new ideas, slow to iterate and avoid making major changes whenever possible. Dagster Cloud provides data teams with a unique ability called Branch deployments: on-demand lightweight environments that allow teams to test their changes safely and effortlessly before committing to production. This is a transformational development workflow for data teams and their stakeholders.
These capabilities make Dagster Cloud the most easy-to-use, flexible, and powerful orchestrator in the market.
TACKLING THE MODERN DATA STACK CONUNDRUM
The premise of data-driven decisions is a top imperative for any contemporary organization. And yet, few organizations can truly extract the inherent value their data contains.
Data teams are challenged with an increasingly diverse set of sources. The data infrastructures they manage are larger in scale and more complex. And yet, these teams lacked a full-cycle end-to-end development framework. Until now.
THE DAG AT THE HEART OF DATA MANAGEMENT
At the heart of modern data management lies the DAG, or directed acyclic graph. This lays out all of the logical steps required to complete a given data project. It documents the operations to perform, the sequence in which to perform them, the data assets to create, and the interdependencies between them.
Other orchestration tools have adopted a task-centric approach to defining and orchestrating the DAG, simply triggering each task in sequence. They make it hard to establish structured development, testing, and deployment environments and to gain true visibility across the entire data management process.
DAGSTER DOES DAG DIFFERENTLY
Unlike other orchestration solutions, Dagster provides data engineers with tools compatible with the modern data stack.
Rather than focus on the individual tasks and their execution, Nick Schrock and the team at Elementl focused on the data assets created along the way: data tables, files, or machine learning models.
“By allowing developers to define the required assets in their data project, Dagster enables data teams to think at a fundamentally higher level. This reduces the complexity they have to manage, making them more productive and happy" says Nick Schrock.
This core philosophy, known as "Software-Defined Assets" sets Dagster apart. Since each individual Software-Defined Asset is aware of its own dependencies and steps required for its own creation, if an engineer runs into a snag, they can rapidly identify the issue, then re-run only those steps required to recreate the desired asset, saving time and compute costs.
DAGSTER BRINGS DEVELOPMENT BEST PRACTICES TO DATA PIPELINES
"Dagster is a lot more than a workflow engine: it’s an orchestration platform for the development, production, and observation of data assets. We built Dagster to be the orchestrator that puts developer experience first," adds Schrock.
When organizations adopt Dagster, they see huge wins in developer productivity, scalability, and context around their data assets.
Dagster's Open Source framework has over 1,500 active projects. Dagster Cloud is used by dozens of customers ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies. Notable early adopters of the hosted cloud solution include Loom, Dutchie, goPuff, Kong, Vox Media, and Mejuri.
