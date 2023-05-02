Learn French Natural Perfumery and be Certified by the International Perfume Foundation

Learning Natural Perfumery is also Reconnecting with Nature Learning Natural Perfumery The Natural Perfumery Academy's Teachers

Today, you can become a successful Certified Natural Perfumer from any place in the world, and work at your own pace.

Educating Natural Perfumers to become teachers and helping them to open their own school will accelerate the process of preserving the perfume heritage.” — Creezy Courtoy, IPF Founder and Chair

PARIS, FRANCE, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Perfume Foundation (IPF) is excited to announce that the Natural Perfumery Teacher's Academy Courses are now available for anyone looking to become a successful Certified Natural Perfumer from anywhere in the world.

Led by 12 teachers, including Award Winners Certified Master Perfumers Françoise Rapp and Andrej Babicky, the Academy offers seven courses and 30 masterclasses focused on sustainable and environmentally friendly perfumes.

The Academy's courses are designed with the belief that natural perfumery should be considered an aromatic medicine, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers are looking for healthier and more natural options. The courses include Aromatherapy and Olfaction Training, which are important for understanding the physiology of olfaction and the power of nature.

The Academy's commitment to sustainability has helped attract perfumers and aromatherapists passionate about creating fragrances that are beautiful, natural, and responsible. The courses cover everything from scent formulating to business development, marketing and branding, and the Academy also offers a special certification for Natural Perfumery Teachers, which helps to preserve the heritage of perfume.

"We are proud to share knowledge and help perfumers gain skills worldwide thanks to our home-learning experience. Via email and zoom meetups, we always stay close to our perfumers to help them grow their passion and help them create their own successful brand," said Françoise Rapp.

The Natural Perfumery Teacher's Academy Courses are a true success story, with natural perfumers building successful businesses as a result of the courses. The Academy's unique approach to teaching natural perfumery has led to its position as the most significant natural perfumery learning academy, and with new masterclasses added monthly, the Academy is committed to responding to the needs and questions of its students.

As education is the best way to preserve the heritage of perfume, the International Perfume Foundation has launched a special certification for Natural Perfumery Teachers.

Join the Natural Perfumery Teacher's Academy Courses today and become a Certified Natural Perfumer, building your own successful brand using sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.