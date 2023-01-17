New Luxury Awards 2023 for Sustainable Perfumes - 4th Edition

New Luxury Awards 2023 The New Luxury Code The International Perfume Foundation

For this 4th edition, Public Spaces - Hotels, Retail and Museums are invited to participate.

When you enter a perfume store, you decide to choose your fragrance but while entering a hotel or any fashion store, you have no choice other than breathing the fragrance.” — Creezy Courtoy, International Perfume Foundation Founder and Chair

PARIS, FRANCE, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Luxury Award is an award originally given to Sustainable Perfumes and Sustainable Packaging.

This year, Public Spaces - Hotels, Spas, Museums and Retail - are invited to participate in the New Luxury Awards 2023, 4th Edition.

In Public Spaces, scents are used to differentiate brand signatures, to create wellness spaces or to create multi-sensory experiences, like scenting a painting in a museum or scenting a play in a theater.

As an Olfactive Marketing trend or a store and hotel’s DNA, these interior perfumes are more and more present in our lives and in the environment.

This is why Public Spaces have been added to Perfume and Packaging for this New Luxury Awards 4th edition.

Breathing a fragrance transports the air and the scent into the body, blood and organs, with the air you breathe, being absorbed faster than any medicine you would swallow.

Encouraging perfumers to understand the physiology of the olfactory sense is very important as they will feel more concerned about their own responsibilities.

Awarding Scented Places for having an olfactory marketing or a retail’s DNA made by a Perfumer respecting the New Luxury Code will encourage the change to more sustainability.

Rules and Key factors

Creating a Perfume, a Packaging or a Scented Space following the New Luxury Code.

The New Luxury Code is a Code of Respect for more Sustainability and the start of a New Economy

* Self Respect

* Respect of Health

* Respect of the Earth

* Respect of Air and Water

* Respect of the Environment

* Respect of Products Transparency and Quality

* Respect of Humans, Animals and Plants Kingdoms

* Products Made with Natural Resources

* Products as Pieces of Art

* Products Made as Works of Art

* Respect of Truth in Advertisement

* Respect of Cultural Heritage

* Respect of Communities

The jury is composed by world renowned experts, certified natural perfumers, designers and personalities from the perfume and packaging industry.

The Competition is opened to:

- Perfume Brands

- Cosmetic Brands

- Candle Brands

- Spas, Retail, Hotels, Museums Brands (Scented Spaces)

- Perfumers

- Graduates of Perfumery Schools

- Students in Perfumery

- Designers in Packaging

- Packaging Suppliers

- Graduates of Packaging Schools

- Students in Packaging