With ARCOS, Midwest public power district aims to mobilize crews faster, improve CAIDI
EINPresswire.com/ -- ARCOS® LLC, a leader in workforce management solutions for utilities and other critical infrastructure industries, has implemented its ARCOS Callout and Scheduling Suite and ARCOS Crew Manager software at a Midwest-based public power district, so the utility can efficiently mobilize crews and improve CAIDI. The software will launch emergency callouts simultaneously across the utility’s service territory and help managers deploy internal, contract, and mutual aid crews.
To make the business case for ARCOS, the power district showed its executives how the software would decrease mobilization time during storm events, save nearly $500,000 annually, and boost customer satisfaction. The district calculated the savings, in part, by pegging each customer minute of interruption at 20 cents and showing how more efficient mobilization would restore power faster.
ARCOS Callout will replace a “robo-caller prone to errors,” says a power district manager. The new software will help system operators automatically fill a callout in minutes, instead of hours, and free them to focus on analyzing outages. The ARCOS software equitably distributes callouts per union agreements, which eliminates grievances related to manual calls that can skip workers. The software’s mobile application also gives managers and lineworkers a system of record establishing clear, transparent expectations.
With the Crew Manager solution, the power district will replace its whiteboards, magnet boards and different crew reporting formats with a single, digitized platform. Managers will be able to automatically track, adjust, and plan the movement of crews and vehicles for a real-time view of each crew’s location and job. With the ARCOS software, the utility expects more visibility into field operations and improved CAIDI. During dark-sky situations, the power district says ARCOS software will show exactly which foreign crews are on its property, including truck type and equipment. The software’s logistics capabilities will align the number of resources for restoration with the required rooms and meals via real-time tracking of who’s responding and when. Incident commanders will have situational awareness in minutes instead of relying on the utility’s current hours-long process for collecting data and updating spreadsheets.
Crew Manager will also help prioritize overall restoration, route trucks and crews, and track exactly how many hours are spent working a storm event for reporting to FEMA. After a significant event, without a solution like ARCOS, utilities can take months to reconcile hours worked by employees, mutual aid crews, and contract lineworkers.
About ARCOS LLC
ARCOS is a leader in delivering SaaS solutions for managing resources, ensuring accurate, compliant shift scheduling and automatic planning for all types of events. The ARCOS solution reports on the up-to-the-minute location and status of equipment and crews via mobile technology for utilities and other critical infrastructure like airlines, manufacturers and industrial facilities. The ARCOS resource management platform helps organizations save time and money, while improving customer satisfaction and the efficiency, safety and accuracy of operations. Learn more at http://www.arcos-inc.com.
# # #
William Perry
To make the business case for ARCOS, the power district showed its executives how the software would decrease mobilization time during storm events, save nearly $500,000 annually, and boost customer satisfaction. The district calculated the savings, in part, by pegging each customer minute of interruption at 20 cents and showing how more efficient mobilization would restore power faster.
ARCOS Callout will replace a “robo-caller prone to errors,” says a power district manager. The new software will help system operators automatically fill a callout in minutes, instead of hours, and free them to focus on analyzing outages. The ARCOS software equitably distributes callouts per union agreements, which eliminates grievances related to manual calls that can skip workers. The software’s mobile application also gives managers and lineworkers a system of record establishing clear, transparent expectations.
With the Crew Manager solution, the power district will replace its whiteboards, magnet boards and different crew reporting formats with a single, digitized platform. Managers will be able to automatically track, adjust, and plan the movement of crews and vehicles for a real-time view of each crew’s location and job. With the ARCOS software, the utility expects more visibility into field operations and improved CAIDI. During dark-sky situations, the power district says ARCOS software will show exactly which foreign crews are on its property, including truck type and equipment. The software’s logistics capabilities will align the number of resources for restoration with the required rooms and meals via real-time tracking of who’s responding and when. Incident commanders will have situational awareness in minutes instead of relying on the utility’s current hours-long process for collecting data and updating spreadsheets.
Crew Manager will also help prioritize overall restoration, route trucks and crews, and track exactly how many hours are spent working a storm event for reporting to FEMA. After a significant event, without a solution like ARCOS, utilities can take months to reconcile hours worked by employees, mutual aid crews, and contract lineworkers.
About ARCOS LLC
ARCOS is a leader in delivering SaaS solutions for managing resources, ensuring accurate, compliant shift scheduling and automatic planning for all types of events. The ARCOS solution reports on the up-to-the-minute location and status of equipment and crews via mobile technology for utilities and other critical infrastructure like airlines, manufacturers and industrial facilities. The ARCOS resource management platform helps organizations save time and money, while improving customer satisfaction and the efficiency, safety and accuracy of operations. Learn more at http://www.arcos-inc.com.
# # #
William Perry
MARCH 24 MEDIA LLC
email us here